Fast Charge. Long Play: KIWI Design Highlights Dualfast Charging In K4 Boost And H4 Boost Head Straps

LOS ANGELES, June 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- KIWI design, a global leader in premium XR accessories, is redefining the VR battery strap experience with its innovative DualFast Technology-now featured in both the K4 Boost and H4 Boost head straps for Meta Quest 3/3S.

KIWI design 45W DualFast Charging

Unlike traditional battery head straps that often prioritize capacity over comfort, KIWI design takes a smarter approach. By leveraging fast charging technology, both K4 Boost and H4 Boost maintain a lightweight battery profile without compromising performance. This design philosophy not only enhances comfort but also aligns with the way most users actually play: in sessions that include breaks for rest or hydration.

Quick Top-Ups, No Downtime

The DualFast charging system enables 22.5W simultaneous high-speed charging of both the headset and the head strap battery-using just a single USB-C cable. That means when you plug in your head strap with a 45W adapter, you're also topping up your headset battery at full speed-no extra cables or adapters needed.

This convenience is especially valuable for casual gamers, fitness users, or households with multiple players. You can take a short break and return to a freshly charged headset, keeping the flow going without long waiting times. Whether you're hopping into multiplayer matches, enjoying cinematic VR, or getting a quick workout in, DualFast ensures you're always ready to dive back in.

Lightweight by Design

Thanks to rapid recharging, KIWI design avoids using oversized batteries that add unnecessary weight and pressure. Both K4 Boost and H4 Boost are engineered to deliver reliable playtime with smaller but higher energy density power cells-ensuring long-term comfort without sacrificing runtime.

The result? A balanced VR experience that's more wearable and less tiring-20-35% lighter than competitors on the market, perfect for extended gaming, creative sessions, or exploring virtual worlds in total immersion.

Safety You Can Trust

Behind the scenes, KIWI design's engineering team has built dual redundancy into the circuit design, offering a new level of protection against overheating, overcurrent, and voltage instability. Both head straps meet multiple international safety and compliance certifications, giving users peace of mind along with power. Whether you choose the K4 Boost for its sleek form factor or the H4 Boost for its reduced facial pressure, both models deliver a safer and more comfortable VR experience powered by DualFast charging.

Which One Should You Choose?

Not sure which head strap fits your playstyle? Here's a quick comparison: