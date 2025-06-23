Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Fast Charge. Long Play: KIWI Design Highlights Dualfast Charging In K4 Boost And H4 Boost Head Straps


2025-06-23 11:30:17
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

LOS ANGELES, June 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- KIWI design, a global leader in premium XR accessories, is redefining the VR battery strap experience with its innovative DualFast Technology-now featured in both the K4 Boost and H4 Boost head straps for Meta Quest 3/3S.

Continue Reading



KIWI design 45W DualFast Charging

Unlike traditional battery head straps that often prioritize capacity over comfort, KIWI design takes a smarter approach. By leveraging fast charging technology, both K4 Boost and H4 Boost maintain a lightweight battery profile without compromising performance. This design philosophy not only enhances comfort but also aligns with the way most users actually play: in sessions that include breaks for rest or hydration.

Quick Top-Ups, No Downtime

The DualFast charging system enables 22.5W simultaneous high-speed charging of both the headset and the head strap battery-using just a single USB-C cable. That means when you plug in your head strap with a 45W adapter, you're also topping up your headset battery at full speed-no extra cables or adapters needed.

This convenience is especially valuable for casual gamers, fitness users, or households with multiple players. You can take a short break and return to a freshly charged headset, keeping the flow going without long waiting times. Whether you're hopping into multiplayer matches, enjoying cinematic VR, or getting a quick workout in, DualFast ensures you're always ready to dive back in.

Lightweight by Design

Thanks to rapid recharging, KIWI design avoids using oversized batteries that add unnecessary weight and pressure. Both K4 Boost and H4 Boost are engineered to deliver reliable playtime with smaller but higher energy density power cells-ensuring long-term comfort without sacrificing runtime.

The result? A balanced VR experience that's more wearable and less tiring-20-35% lighter than competitors on the market, perfect for extended gaming, creative sessions, or exploring virtual worlds in total immersion.

Safety You Can Trust

Behind the scenes, KIWI design's engineering team has built dual redundancy into the circuit design, offering a new level of protection against overheating, overcurrent, and voltage instability. Both head straps meet multiple international safety and compliance certifications, giving users peace of mind along with power. Whether you choose the K4 Boost for its sleek form factor or the H4 Boost for its reduced facial pressure, both models deliver a safer and more comfortable VR experience powered by DualFast charging.

Which One Should You Choose?

Not sure which head strap fits your playstyle? Here's a quick comparison:

K4 Boost

H4 Boost

Pressure Point:

Primarily on cheekbones

Primarily on forehead

Fit Stability:

Most secure

Stable

Ideal For:

Intense gaming/fitness

Casual gaming/entertainment

Weight (without headset):

358g

446g

Charging Capability:

45W DualFast charging

45W DualFast charging

Where to Buy:

Amazon /Official Website

Amazon /Official Website

Both head straps feature the same DualFast charging system, battery capacity, and high-quality materials-so you're getting top-tier performance and comfort either way.

To explore the full lineup of KIWI design accessories, visit the KIWI design Official Website or find us on Amazon .

Follow KIWI design for product updates and VR tips:

Facebook:
Instagram:
X:
YouTube: @KIWIdesign
TikTok: @kiwidesign_official
LinkedIn:

SOURCE KIWI design

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN23062025003732001241ID1109713783

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search