Fast Charge. Long Play: KIWI Design Highlights Dualfast Charging In K4 Boost And H4 Boost Head Straps
|
|
K4 Boost
|
H4 Boost
|
Pressure Point:
|
Primarily on cheekbones
|
Primarily on forehead
|
Fit Stability:
|
Most secure
|
Stable
|
Ideal For:
|
Intense gaming/fitness
|
Casual gaming/entertainment
|
Weight (without headset):
|
358g
|
446g
|
Charging Capability:
|
45W DualFast charging
|
45W DualFast charging
|
Where to Buy:
|
Amazon /Official Website
|
Amazon /Official Website
Both head straps feature the same DualFast charging system, battery capacity, and high-quality materials-so you're getting top-tier performance and comfort either way.
To explore the full lineup of KIWI design accessories, visit the KIWI design Official Website or find us on Amazon .
Follow KIWI design for product updates and VR tips:
Facebook:
Instagram:
X:
YouTube: @KIWIdesign
TikTok: @kiwidesign_official
LinkedIn:
SOURCE KIWI designWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
- Foraxi Introduces The World's First Trading Fund Insurance Plan To Empower Global Forex Traders
- B2BROKER Welcomes Former Salesforce And Linkedin Executive Moustapha Abdel Sater As Chief Commercial Officer
- MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Tawasul Transport And Al Maryah Community Bank Launch The First Digital Payment System In Taxis Using AE Coin
- B2BINPAY And Athletic Club Continue Partnership Into New Season
CommentsNo comment