Four Gulf Countries, IAEA Say 'No Radioactive Effects' Detected After US Strikes On Iran

After US launched strikes on Iran during the early hours of Sunday, June 22, top regulatory body International Atomic Energy Agency has issued a statement confirming that no radiation increase has been found after the attacks on Iran's nuclear facilities.

The agency said it will continue to assess the situation and provide updates as more information becomes available.

Several countries have also confirmed no radioactive traces in their environment. UAE's nuclear authority said US' attack on Iran's nuclear sites had no impact on the country ; the Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR) stated that relevant national authorities are closely monitoring the developments related to nuclear facilities in Iran.

Other Gulf countries have also informed the public that no impact has been made to radiation levels after the US bombing of Iran

"No radioactive traces have been detected in the environment of Saudi Arabia or other Arab Gulf states following the US strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities," Saudi Arabia's nuclear regulator said in a post on X on Sunday.

Kuwait's nuclear authority also affirmed that there was no increase in radioactive traces found in its airspace or waters after US' attacks on Iranian nuclear sites.

Meanwhile, Qatar said it has been monitoring radiation levels in the Gulf.

"We are monitoring this on a daily basis," foreign ministry spokesman Majed al-Ansari told a news conference.

The General Secretariat of the Gulf Cooperation Council also announced "no abnormal radiation levels" had been detected in any of the GCC countries to date, and that environmental and radiation indicators remain within safe and technically permissible levels.

The GCC authority also added that the situation and its developments will be continuously monitored through monitoring and early warning systems, and that "reports issued by them will be published on an ongoing basis as soon as they are received".

US forces struck three Iranian nuclear sites in a "very successful attack," President Donald Trump said earlier, adding that the crown jewel of Tehran's nuclear program, Fordow, is gone.

After days of deliberation and two weeks before his self-imposed deadline, Trump's decision to join Israel's military campaign against its major rival Iran represents a major escalation of the conflict.

"This was an amazing success tonight," Trump told Reuters in a telephone interview."They should make peace immediately or they'll get hit again." He had earlier posted on Truth Social that all US planes were safely on their way home, and he congratulated "our great American Warriors."