'All I Could Afford': Dubai Tenants Told To Leave Illegal Partition Flats Amid Crackdown

Karim and his brother Azim had been living in a loft space in a two-bedroom apartment in Al Rigga, paying Dh1,800 a month. As taxi drivers working opposite shifts - one driving during the day and the other at night - the arrangement suited them. The loft had two levels, offering more space than a regular room.

“We were around 16 people in that flat,” said Karim.“Everyone had their own little space. It wasn't luxurious, but it worked for us.”

However, last weekend, everything changed. The brothers found themselves having to vacate the apartment immediately amid spot inspections by Dubai Municipality. The authority, in coordination with the Dubai Land Department and Civil Defense, was cracking down on illegal partitions , after issuing warnings earlier this month.

Several areas - including Al Rigga, Al Muraqqabat, Al Barsha, Al Satwa, and Al Raffa - were part of the inspection drive. Officials say such unauthorised modifications like lofts, wooden partitions, and converted kitchens pose a serious fire and safety risk.

“We moved just two months ago. The real estate agent told us it was okay to live in such spaces without any problem. We didn't know it was illegal,” Azim added.“The owner never told us. Maybe there was a notice put up, and we missed it. But we never thought we would have to leave so suddenly.”

Rupa, a salon worker from Nepal, had been living in what used to be a kitchen.“They put a curtain, a fan, and gave it to me for Dh600,” she said.“I didn't mind. I work all day, I just needed a place to rest.”

Now, after the building was inspected and the setup flagged as unsafe, Rupa has had to leave.“I am staying at a friend's place for now, but I don't know how long I can stay there.”

Raza, a delivery rider from Pakistan, shared a plywood-partitioned section of a bedroom in Muraqqabat with three others.“The rent was Dh700 and we split utilities. I knew it wasn't allowed, but for people like us, options are limited,” he said.“When the officials came, we didn't argue. We packed our things and left that night,” said Raza.“We never received any direct notice.”

Bilal, who works at a watch shop in Deira, said that he shared a hall with five other people.“The landlord made the partitions. We didn't do anything,” he said.“We heard there were letters sent from the municipality, but we never got anything directly.”

Still, Bilal admits he knew the setup wasn't entirely legal.“Most of us knew, but what can you do when you are earning Dh2,000 a month?”

Farida, a single mother from India, had been renting a small partitioned space with her teenage daughter in Al Muraqqabat.“I only work part-time. This was all I could afford,” she said.“Since we were told to vacate, we have moved to my cousin's flat in Sharjah.”

According to Dubai Municipality, landlords and building owners had been given warnings prior to inspections.

The campaign strengthens direct communication with building owners to raise awareness about the risks posed by illegal or unapproved structural modifications or partitions - whether temporary or permanent - within residential units and the need to ensure adherence to building norms and remove any non-compliant structures.

The authority further said that the campaign is not meant to target residents, but to ensure safety and protect public infrastructure. It is compulsory for tenants and landlords to obtain the necessary approvals to create any partition or changes to an apartment.