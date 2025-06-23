One Dead, 11 Injured In Stampede At Algerian Football Match
One person was killed and 11 injured after a stampede in the stands among supporters of Algerian football club MCA on Saturday in Algiers, the Civil Protection Department said.
Crowned Algerian champion for the second consecutive year and the ninth time in its history, the celebrations of the Mouloudia Club d'Alger (MCA) turned to mourning.
"A fall of supporters from the upper stands was recorded, resulting in the death of one fan and the injury of 11 others," the Civil Protection Department wrote on social media, adding that 10 ambulances were at the scene.
According to the sports website La Gazette du Fennec, a security barrier collapsed, resulting in many fans falling onto the lower level.
The Stade du 5 Juillet was packed as reigning champions MCA drew 0-0 against NC Magra.
As a result of the tragedy, the National Football League decided to cancel the official trophy presentation ceremony.
