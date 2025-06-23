Trump Says Israel And Iran Agree To 'Total Ceasefire'

MENAFN - Jordan Times) WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump announced that Iran and Israel had agreed to a staggered ceasefire beginning at approximately 0400 GMT Tuesday that would bring about an 'official end' to the 12-day conflict.

"It has been fully agreed by and between Israel and Iran that there will be a Complete and Total CEASEFIRE," Trump wrote Monday on his Truth Social platform.

Trump earlier on Monday dismissed Iran's retaliatory strikes against an American base in Qatar as "weak" and sought to draw a line under the US bombing of Iran's nuclear infrastructure by calling for regional peace.

Trump shrugged off Monday's launch of multiple missiles at the United States' Al Udeid base in Qatar, which Tehran said was in retaliation for the US strikes against three key Iranian nuclear sites.

According to the US president, Iran gave warning of the missile salvo, indicating that it wanted to avoid casualties.

"Iran has officially responded to our Obliteration of their Nuclear Facilities with a very weak response, which we expected, and have very effectively countered," Trump posted on his Truth Social platform.

"I want to thank Iran for giving us early notice, which made it possible for no lives to be lost, and nobody to be injured," he added.

Trump said he hoped there would be an end to the war, which began with Israeli attacks aimed at destroying Iran's nuclear program.

"Perhaps Iran can now proceed to Peace and Harmony in the Region, and I will enthusiastically encourage Israel to do the same," Trump posted. Iran has "gotten it all out of their 'system,' and there will, hopefully, be no further HATE."