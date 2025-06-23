Pals Health Redefines Supplement Standards With Clinically Proven Ingredients And Exceptional Bioavailability

Your journey to better health starts with pals®

Unlike many supplement companies that use trace amounts of trendy ingredients, Pals Health insists on full doses of ingredients that are backed by peer-reviewed clinical research. The brand avoids generic blends and unproven delivery methods. Instead, products like Curcumin Bio-52x and Liverpal utilize patented, bioavailable compounds such as Curcugen® formulations designed for real absorption and results.

Meet the Pals Health Product Line

Made with, a full-spectrum turmeric extract that offers 52x enhanced bioavailability compared to standard curcumin. Curcumin Bio-52x supports, thanks to its ability to retain the full suite of turmeric actives-not just isolated curcumin. This supplement is ideal for anyone dealing with chronic inflammation or joint stiffness.Harnessing the clinically studied power of, this liquid-filled capsule delivers the highest available gingeroids polyphenol content, at 26% total Gingerols, 12x the standard. Ginger Enh-12x is formulated to support, and providefor women, without harsh additives or fillers.This advanced collagen peptide supplement deliversthan standard collagen powders, at 15% tripeptides compared to 1% in standard collagen. Designed to promote, Collagen Conc-15x is also free of sugar and unnecessary flavors, making it a premium, clean beauty-supporting product.A comprehensive liver health formula combiningand. Liverpal is clinically formulated to-especially useful for those managing fatty liver, elevated enzymes, or blood sugar concerns.An innovative supplement targeting, TopTear features, a patented maqui berry extract, along with clinically validated antioxidants like bilberry and MitroSelect. Perfect for individuals with dry eyes from screen exposure, aging, or contact lenses, TopTear helps reduce eye fatigue and discomfort.Tailored for, StandingO uses Fortiquin, a clinically backed botanical blend shown to enhance. Whether addressing age-related performance decline or looking for an edge in vitality, StandingO is designed for results you can feel.

Why Pals Health Stands Apart



Exclusively Clinically Studied Ingredients – Every ingredient is backed by human studies. No filler, no fluff.



Superior Absorption – From liquid-filled capsules to patented extracts, Pals designs for optimal bioavailability .



Pharmaceutical-Grade Manufacturing – Produced in UL-GMP certified facilities , with third-party testing on every batch.

Clean Labels – Most products are gluten-free, plant-based, non-GMO , and free of synthetic preservatives.

About Pals Health

Founded with the belief that wellness should be grounded in real science, Pals Health is on a mission to elevate the supplement industry. By using only clinically proven ingredients , superior manufacturing standards, and clean delivery systems, Pals Health empowers people to take control of their health with confidence.

