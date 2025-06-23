Pals Health Redefines Supplement Standards With Clinically Proven Ingredients And Exceptional Bioavailability
Unlike many supplement companies that use trace amounts of trendy ingredients, Pals Health insists on full doses of ingredients that are backed by peer-reviewed clinical research. The brand avoids generic blends and unproven delivery methods. Instead, products like Curcumin Bio-52x and Liverpal utilize patented, bioavailable compounds such as Curcugen® formulations designed for real absorption and results.
Meet the Pals Health Product LineCurcumin Bio-52x
Made with Curcugen® , a full-spectrum turmeric extract that offers 52x enhanced bioavailability compared to standard curcumin. Curcumin Bio-52x supports joint comfort, gut health, and healthy inflammatory response , thanks to its ability to retain the full suite of turmeric actives-not just isolated curcumin. This supplement is ideal for anyone dealing with chronic inflammation or joint stiffness.
Ginger Enh-12x
Harnessing the clinically studied power of high-potency gingeroids , this liquid-filled capsule delivers the highest available gingeroids polyphenol content, at 26% total Gingerols, 12x the standard. Ginger Enh-12x is formulated to support digestive wellness, relieve nausea , and provide natural menstrual comfort for women, without harsh additives or fillers.
Collagen Conc-15x
This advanced collagen peptide supplement delivers 15 times more concentrated tripeptides than standard collagen powders, at 15% tripeptides compared to 1% in standard collagen. Designed to promote youthful skin, strong joints, and vibrant hair and nails , Collagen Conc-15x is also free of sugar and unnecessary flavors, making it a premium, clean beauty-supporting product.
Liverpal
A comprehensive liver health formula combining Siliphos® (a bioavailable silybin complex) and Bergacyn® FF (standardized Bergamot & artichoke extract) . Liverpal is clinically formulated to reduce liver fat, enhance detox pathways, and support metabolic health -especially useful for those managing fatty liver, elevated enzymes, or blood sugar concerns.
TopTear
An innovative supplement targeting eye hydration and tear production , TopTear features MaquiBright® , a patented maqui berry extract, along with clinically validated antioxidants like bilberry and MitroSelect®. Perfect for individuals with dry eyes from screen exposure, aging, or contact lenses, TopTear helps reduce eye fatigue and discomfort.
StandingO
Tailored for men's sexual health and vitality , StandingO uses Fortiquin®, a clinically backed botanical blend shown to enhance blood flow, stamina, and hormone balance . Whether addressing age-related performance decline or looking for an edge in vitality, StandingO is designed for results you can feel.
Why Pals Health Stands Apart
-
Exclusively Clinically Studied Ingredients – Every ingredient is backed by human studies. No filler, no fluff.
Superior Absorption – From liquid-filled capsules to patented extracts, Pals designs for optimal bioavailability .
Pharmaceutical-Grade Manufacturing – Produced in UL-GMP certified facilities , with third-party testing on every batch.
Clean Labels – Most products are gluten-free, plant-based, non-GMO , and free of synthetic preservatives.
About Pals Health
Founded with the belief that wellness should be grounded in real science, Pals Health is on a mission to elevate the supplement industry. By using only clinically proven ingredients , superior manufacturing standards, and clean delivery systems, Pals Health empowers people to take control of their health with confidence.
