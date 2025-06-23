Dorsett Wanchai: Where Hong Kong's Best Family Adventures Begin
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 24 June 2025 – This summer, experience Hong Kong's most anticipated events from the award-winning 4.5-star Dorsett Wanchai, Hong Kong . Strategically located to provide family travellers with unparalleled convenience, the hotel not only offers the iconic Hong Kong Trams at its doorstep but also provides complimentary shuttle service to key transport hubs including Airport Express Hong Kong Station (for a direct 7-stop MTR journey to Hong Kong Disneyland) and Central Pier 9, ensuring direct access to the first-ever Asia stop KOOZA by Cirque du Soleil .
The Central shuttle also connects guests to Victoria Peak's breathtaking skyline views via the Peak Tram and to Tung Chung MTR for Ngong Ping 360's cable car adventure to the Big Buddha. Meanwhile, Ocean Park's six resident pandas – the talk of the town – are just a 10-minute drive away, making Hong Kong's top family attractions wonderfully accessible.
Plan Your Family Summer Adventure at Dorsett Wanchai
Book our Fantastic 4 Family Package exclusively on our official website to enjoy:
-
Up to 35% off family rooms (Triple Rooms, Family Quad Rooms that accommodate up to 5, or interconnected rooms)
Daily breakfast for the whole family
Special kid amenities: Branded bath products, child-sized slippers & a Little Foodie snack box upon arrival
Sweet treats included : Daily candy bar at the hotel lobby & in-room pinata surprise (for selected Family Quad Rooms)
Travel light: Complimentary rental of baby essentials including cots, sterilizers, tableware, bathtub, bottle warmers, and many more
Maximize your stay with flexible check-in/out times and a full 26-hour stay – giving you two extra hours to explore Hong Kong
Book your summer family stay now and create magical Hong Kong memories!
