Asylum In Switzerland: The Most Important Figures At A Glance
-
Deutsch
de
Asyl in der Schweiz: Die wichtigsten Zahlen auf einen Blick
Read more: Asyl in der Schweiz: Die wichtigsten Zahlen auf einen Blic
Français
fr
Asile en Suisse: les principaux chiffres en un coup d'œil
Original
Read more: Asile en Suisse: les principaux chiffres en un coup d'œi
Italiano
it
Asilo in Svizzera: i dati più importanti in un colpo d'occhio
Read more: Asilo in Svizzera: i dati più importanti in un colpo d'occhi
Español
es
Asilo en Suiza: datos clave en un vistazo
Read more: Asilo en Suiza: datos clave en un vistaz
Português
pt
Asilo político na Suiça: os principais números
Read more: Asilo político na Suiça: os principais número
日本語
ja
データで見るスイスの難民事情
Read more: データで見るスイスの難民事
العربية
ar
اللجوء في سويسرا: أرقام رئيسية في لمحة سريعة
Read more: اللجوء في سويسرا: أرقام رئيسية في لمحة سريع
When disasters happen in the world, Switzerland also feels the impact as a country of refuge. But who comes and who is allowed to stay?
To answer these questions, Swiss public broadcaster SRF publishes a series of monthly updated graphicsExternal link showing the most important developments in Switzerland as a country of refuge.Who is currently in the asylum process?
Imagine the asylum process as a huge hall with counters. Anyone who applies for asylum in Switzerland enters this hall – and often only leaves it years later with a decision.
The number of people currently in the asylum system in Switzerland is higher than it has been for decades. This is due to the Ukrainians who arrived in Switzerland in February 2022.External Content
The vast majority of Ukrainians are granted S protection statusExternal link . This means they are granted immediate temporary protection and do not have to go through an asylum procedure. This is why they do not appear in the following charts.How many new asylum applications are submitted each month?
The number of new asylum applications per month provides an important indication of how the situation in the asylum sector is developing. The data has been published monthly by the State Secretariat for Migration (SEM) since 2013. The figures have been published annually since 1994.External Content
The Kosovo war in 1998/1999 and the European refugee crisis at the end of 2015, which resulted in a sharp increase in asylum-seekers in Switzerland, are clearly recognisable.Where do the people who apply for asylum come from?
Many of the ten countries from which most refugees currently come are involved in regional conflicts.
Another reason why some nationalities seek asylum in Switzerland more than others is the existing diaspora.
Click on the table header to re-sort the table.External Content Which asylum applications are granted and when?
In simple terms, there are three possible answers to an asylum application.
-
The application is granted and the refugee receives recognised refugee status.
-
The application is rejected and the refugee is deported.
-
The application is rejected, but the refugee is allowed to stay temporarily because removal is not reasonable for humanitarian reasons, for example because there is a threat of torture or war in the country of origin. However, these reasons may change or be cancelled over time.
While certain nationalities have little chance of being granted asylum, for others it varies from case to case.External Content
Translated from German by DeepL/tsMore More What is your opinion of Switzerland's asylum system?
This content was published on Sep 28, 2023 Which political responses are needed in face of recent refugee arrivals? Join the discussion.Read more: What is your opinion of Switzerland's asylum system
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
- Foraxi Introduces The World's First Trading Fund Insurance Plan To Empower Global Forex Traders
- B2BROKER Welcomes Former Salesforce And Linkedin Executive Moustapha Abdel Sater As Chief Commercial Officer
- MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Tawasul Transport And Al Maryah Community Bank Launch The First Digital Payment System In Taxis Using AE Coin
- B2BINPAY And Athletic Club Continue Partnership Into New Season
CommentsNo comment