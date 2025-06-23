Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
WTI Wave Analysis 23 June 2025


2025-06-23 11:05:53
WTI: ⬇️ Sell

– WTI reversed from the resistance area

– Likely to fall to support level 65.00

WTI crude oil recently reversed down from the resistance area located between the pivotal resistance level 76.45 (which has been reversing the price from the middle of last year), the upper weekly Bollinger Band and the resistance trendline of the weekly down channel from 2024.

The downward reversal from this resistance zone stopped the C-wave of the earlier weekly ABC correction (4) from April.

Given the clear weekly downtrend, WTI crude oil can be expected to fall to the next support level 65.00 (a former yearly low from 2024).

