Opinion Refugees In Egypt: Between Hospitality And Digital Hate Speech

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Anyone who follows content on social media platforms in Egypt will notice a recurring surge in hate speech directed at refugees. From time to time, certain groups blame refugees for the country's economic difficulties and spread fear that their presence is placing pressure on already limited resources.

These waves of hatred intensify online whenever news spreads about a crime committed-or allegedly committed-by a foreigner. Such isolated incidents are often generalized to all refugees or foreigners, accompanied by a flood of inflammatory comments filled with contempt for their cultural or ethnic backgrounds. This quickly escalates into campaigns of mockery, racism, and incitement against them.

Unlike some other countries, the Egyptian government has not placed refugees in camps. Instead, they live among the population, and the official discourse remains balanced, referring to them as“guests.” This is to the credit of the Egyptian state. However, segments of the public on social media have generated a toxic hate narrative that does not reflect the state's official stance.

It is important to distinguish between foreigners and refugees. Egypt hosts around nine million foreign residents, who represent a valuable addition to the country's economy, social fabric, and cultural diversity. According to the UNHCR, less than one million registered refugees and asylum seekers from 61 nationalities live in Egypt, with the majority coming from Sudan, followed by Syria. The Egyptian government coordinates with international organizations, including the UNHCR, and communicates with donor countries to explore ways to support Egypt in this regard.

Hate speech is often fueled by emotional manipulation rather than logical reasoning, attempting to draw a link between“patriotism” and hatred toward anything non-Egyptian. However, historically, Egypt has never been an isolationist country. Its people have never adopted a superiority complex over other races, nor have its thinkers embraced extreme ideologies like“racial purity” theories that led to genocides and justified Nazi crimes in Germany. On the contrary, modern Egyptian history reflects a spirit of openness and hospitality. Migrants from all backgrounds have long been welcomed and integrated into Egyptian society. For instance, people from the Levant migrated to Egypt in the mid-19th century to escape sectarian conflict and went on to contribute significantly to the country's intellectual, cultural, artistic, and economic life.

I remember years ago, when I was about to sign my first book contract with Dar Al-Hilal, one of Egypt's oldest publishing houses, I walked into the building in downtown Cairo and was greeted by a statue of Jurji Zaydan, the publishing house's founder, who migrated from the Levant in the 19th century and played a major role in Egypt's cultural renaissance. He stood alongside other prominent figures like Yaqub Sarruf, Salim Al-Naqqash, Adib Ishaq, Farah Antun, and many more.

Similarly, Egypt welcomed Greeks and Armenians, who became part of the Egyptian social fabric and made lasting contributions to its economy, culture, and arts. Anyone who visits Alexandria today can still find traces of the city's golden age when it thrived on cultural diversity-especially the Greek community and other foreigners. When they left, Alexandria lost its cosmopolitan character and became more closed off, laying the groundwork for the spread of extremist religious ideologies.

We urgently need to deconstruct the sources of hate speech online against refugees-whether they stem from economic anxieties (such as the false linkage between refugees and rising prices), dangerous stereotypes portraying refugees as criminals or threats, or a general lack of legal awareness about refugee rights. This can be achieved through community initiatives that counter online incitement and discredit the tendency to generalize isolated incidents.

What we need is a media discourse that counters hate speech, promoting a culture of coexistence and integration-not just as ethical ideals, but as practical necessities for social stability. This should include highlighting the historical and ongoing economic and cultural contributions of foreigners in Egypt and encouraging positive dialogue between Egyptians and refugees.

Ragy Amer is a writer, academic, and radio presenter at Egyptian Radio. He serves as a media advisor to several leading Egyptian universities. Author of several books and hundreds of articles published in major Egyptian newspapers and magazines.