Clarion Partners Makes First Investment In Bozeman, Montana Market

MENAFN - News Direct) New York, NY | June 23, 2025 04:00 PM Eastern Daylight Time

Clarion Partners, LLC, a leading real estate investment manager, is partnering with Wentworth Property Company to develop Highmark, a new 162-unit townhome and apartment community in Bozeman, MT. Located in a Qualified Opportunity Zone (QOZ) on 8+ acres in the broader South University District master-planned neighborhood, Highmark is bringing high-quality rental housing options to one of the most rapidly growing micropolitan areas in the U.S. Leasing began in April 2025, and the project is scheduled for completion in late 2025.

Inclusive of a broad range of unit styles, from single bedroom apartments to 3-story townhomes, the community, situated less than a half mile from the Montana State University campus and less than two miles from Downtown Bozeman, offers a variety of living accommodations for families and students alike.

“Bozeman offers an unparalleled outdoor lifestyle as well as proximity to a growing education and technology employment base,” said Clarion Partners Managing Director Jason Glasser.“The development of Highmark will add a variety of new housing options in a popular area where home prices have become increasingly unaffordable.”

Units feature 10-ft ceilings, modern kitchens with quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances, wood-vinyl flooring, ample storage, full size washing machines and dryers, and individual yards and balconies for the townhomes. Community amenities include a clubroom, fitness center, package locker room, outdoor gathering area, hot tub, dog park, pet spa, and over 300 parking spaces.

Clarion is currently invested in 170 properties (nearly $8 billion in GRE) in areas designated as QOZs and owns an additional 734 properties (over $38 billion in GRE) in submarkets neighboring U.S. QOZs. 1

Highmark, a new 162-unit townhome and apartment community in Bozeman, MT. Leasing began in April 2025; the project is scheduled for completion in late 2025.

About Clarion Partners

Clarion Partners, an SEC registered investment adviser with FCA-authorized and FINRA member affiliates, has been a leading U.S. real estate investment manager for more than 40 years. Headquartered in New York, the firm maintains strategically located offices across the United States and Europe. With over $73 billion in total real estate and debt assets under management, Clarion Partners offers a broad range of real estate strategies across the risk/return spectrum to 500 institutional investors across the globe. For more information visit .

1 As of December 31, 2024