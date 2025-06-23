J & K Attracted ₹28,400 Cr In Industrial Incentives In 2.5 Yrs: LG

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Jammu- Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday said that employment generation, entrepreneurship, and industrial growth remain top priorities for the Union Territory, with investment projects worth ₹45,000 crore already completed or under implementation in Jammu and Kashmir.

He made these remarks while addressing the Mega Job Fair 2025 organised by Cluster University of Jammu in collaboration with Desh Bhagat University Punjab, held at Padma Shri Padma Sachdev Government PG College for Women, Gandhi Nagar.

Calling the job fair a significant step toward bridging the gap between education and employment, the LG said the initiative would empower youth to showcase their skills and contribute meaningfully to building a“Viksit Jammu Kashmir and Viksit Bharat.”

Highlighting recent reforms under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Lieutenant Governor said the government has focused on aligning education with industry needs, creating robust employment avenues, and attracting private investment in the region.

“Our efforts since 2021 have helped connect young job seekers directly with employers,” he said, adding that the presence of local companies at the fair reflects the growing momentum in industrialisation and trade in the UT.

Read Also 14956 Kanal Transferred For Establishment Of Industrial Estate In Jammu, 6745 In Kashmir: Dy CM Over 200 Investors From Outside J&K Allotted Land For Setting Up Business Units In UT

He informed that under the New Industrial Development Scheme, industries in J&K have availed ₹28,400 crore worth of incentives in just two and a half years. Investment proposals worth ₹25,000 crore are currently at various stages, including ₹10,000 crore worth of completed projects that have begun production. The remaining ₹15,000 crore worth of projects are set to begin operations this year, the LG said.

“Nearly ₹60,000 crore worth of proposals are pending and I hope decisions will be taken soon,” he added.

The LG said the operationalisation of new industries is offering youth exposure to diverse roles aligned with their skills and experience.“The overwhelming response from the private sector to recruit local youth is a positive indicator for our economy,” he stated.

He also credited schemes like PMEGP, REGP, Hausla, Tejaswini, Mumkin, and Mission Youth for contributing to entrepreneurship and employment growth in the region.

The Lieutenant Governor highlighted how the new Industrial Policy prioritises hiring of local youth and cited the example of Atomic North Private Limited, which has set up a BPO in a Kathua village employing 375 youth with potential to scale up to 1,000. He urged the company to open another BPO in Udhampur. The JSW Group is also planning to establish a BPO in Jammu, he noted.

LG Sinha distributed job offer letters to selected candidates at the event and handed over AICTE approval letters to Cluster University for new BBA and BCA courses.

The job fair witnessed participation from 57 reputed companies and saw 3,759 youth registered. The event was attended by university officials, company representatives, and job seekers from across the Union Territory.