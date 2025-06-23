JKTDC Board Reconstituted CM To Head

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The Government of Jammu and Kashmir has announced the re‐constitution of the Board of Directors of the Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Development Corporation Limited (JKTDC).

According to a Government Order issued by the General Administration Department, the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir will serve as the Chairman, while the Hon'ble Minister In‐Charge of the Tourism Department will be the Vice‐Chairman.

The re‐constituted Board will comprise the Chief Secretary, Advisors to the Hon'ble Chief Minister, Additional Chief Secretary to the Hon'ble Chief Minister, and the Administrative Secretaries of the Finance, Tourism, Industries & Commerce, and Planning Development & Monitoring Departments as Directors. The Director Tourism (Kashmir), Managing Director J&K Tourism Development Corporation, and Director Tourism (Jammu) have also been appointed as Directors.

