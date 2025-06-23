403
Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Monday Until 00:00 GMT
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3237749 KUWAIT -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah called Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in the aftermath of the missile attack launched by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Al-Udeid air base.
3237766 KUWAIT -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah chaired a meeting of the Supreme Defence Council at Bayan Palace, attended by His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.
3237780 KUWAIT -- Kuwaiti Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya said that the State of Kuwait absolutely stands side by side with Qatar, its leadership, government and people in face of any threats to its security and stability.
3237740 KUWAIT -- Kuwait's Ministry of Foreign Affairs strongly condemned and denounced the attacks by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Al-Udeid air base in Qatar in a blatant breach of Qatar's sovereignty, airspace, international law and UN Charter.
3237716 TEHRAN -- The Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it has launched a missile attack on the US Al-Udeid air base in Qatar, reported Iran's Tasnim News agency.
3237719 DOHA -- Qatar condemned, in the strongest terms, the Iranian missile attack on Al-Udeid airbase, billing it a serious breach of Qatar's sovereignty, and good neighborliness, and infringement upon international legitimacy and law.
3237734 RIYADH -- Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jassem Al-Budaiwi condemned in the strongest terms the missile attack launched by Iran on Qatar earlier in the day. (end)
