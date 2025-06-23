Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Re-Opens Airspace


2025-06-23 08:04:41
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 23 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) announced on Monday evening that it has decided to re-open Kuwaiti airspace and resume air traffic from and to Kuwait International Airport.
In a press release, the DGCA said the move came in collaboration with Kuwaiti relevant bodies and in continued cooperation with concerned regional and international agencies and following the stabilization of the surrounding situation.
The DGCA added that the decision also reflects its keenness on ensuring the highest standards of safety and security in the Kuwaiti airspace and considering the precise assessments of specialized teams in cooperation with relevant local and international bodies.
The DGCA announced earlier in the day the temporary closure of the country's airspace, as a precautionary measure to ensure its security and safety, in light of similar precautionary steps taken by several neighboring countries. (pickup previous)
