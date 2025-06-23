51Talk Online Education Group To Present At The Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference June 26Th, 2025

Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend online at VirtualInvestorConferences

SINGAPORE, June 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE American: COE ), based in Singapore , focused on global online education, today announced that David Chung, the Company's investor relations vice president, will present live at the Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences, on June 26th, 2025

DATE : June 26th, 2025

TIME: 9:30 a.m. EDT

LINK:

Available for 1x1 meetings: June 26th, 2025

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at .

Recent Company Highlights



Gross billings for the first quarter of 2025 were US$21.9 million, a 74.6% growth from the first quarter of 2024.

Net revenues were US$18.2 million for the first quarter of 2025, a 93.1% increase from US$9.4 million for the first quarter of 2024. The number of active students with attended lesson consumption was approximately 81,100 in the first quarter of 2025, representing a 75.5% increase from approximately 46,200 for the first quarter of 2024.

About 51Talk Online Education Group

51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE American: COE) is a global online education platform with core expertise in English education. The Company's mission is to make quality education accessible and affordable. The Company's online and mobile education platforms enable students to take live interactive English lessons, on demand. The Company connects its students with a large pool of highly qualified teachers that it assembled using a shared economy approach, and employs student and teacher feedback and data analytics to deliver a personalized learning experience to its students.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:

51Talk Online Education Group

David Chung

Investor Relations Vice President

[email protected]

Jinling Wang

Investor Relations Manager

[email protected]

Virtual Investor Conferences

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

[email protected]

SOURCE 51Talk Online Education Group

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED