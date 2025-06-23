HIMS INVESTIGATION ALERT: Investigation Launched Into Hims & Hers Health, Inc., Attorneys Encourage Investors And Potential Witnesses To Contact Law Firm

SAN DIEGO, June 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is investigating potential violations of U.S. federal securities laws involving Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE: HIMS ) focused on whether Hims & Hers and certain of its top executives made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material information to investors.

If you have information that could assist in the Hims & Hers investigation or if you are a Hims & Hers investor who suffered a loss and would like to learn more, you can provide your information here:

You can also contact attorneys J.C. Sanchez or Jennifer N. Caringal of Robbins Geller by calling 800/449-4900 or via e-mail at [email protected] .

THE COMPANY: Hims & Hers is a telehealth company that provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and personal care products.

THE REVELATION: On June 23, 2025, Novo Nordisk A/S announced that it "terminates collaboration with Hims & Hers Health, Inc. due to concerns about their illegal mass compounding and deceptive marketing." On this news, the price of Hims & Hers stock fell more than 34%.

ABOUT ROBBINS GELLER : Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is one of the world's leading law firms representing investors in securities fraud and shareholder litigation. Our Firm has been ranked #1 in the ISS Securities Class Action Services rankings for four out of the last five years for securing the most monetary relief for investors. In 2024, we recovered over $2.5 billion for investors in securities-related class action cases – more than the next five law firms combined, according to ISS. With 200 lawyers in 10 offices, Robbins Geller is one of the largest plaintiffs' firms in the world, and the Firm's attorneys have obtained many of the largest securities class action recoveries in history, including the largest ever – $7.2 billion – in In re Enron Corp. Sec. Litig. Please visit the following page for more information:

