Baltimore Chiropractor Dr. Jarrod Lippy Delivers Life-Changing, Drug-Free Pain Relief At Advanced Correction Chiropractic

""Every patient deserves care built around their needs. It's not about forcing one?size?fits?all; it's about root?cause resolution and empowering long?term wellness. Our mission is simple: no unnecessary meds, no surgeries. Just hands?on healing, education, and lasting results." - Dr. Jarrod Lippy"Dr. Jarrod Lippy of Advanced Correction Chiropractic in Baltimore delivers expert, drug-free relief for back pain, neck pain, sciatica, and auto injuries. Combining chiropractic care and physical therapy, Dr. Lippy helps patients get lasting results by targeting the root cause-not just the symptoms. Conveniently located on N Charles St. Call 410-347-3590 or visit acchiro to schedule.

Baltimore, MD - June 24th, 2025 - Advanced Correction Chiropractic proudly announces the exceptional services and growing success of its lead provider, Dr. Jarrod Lippy, Board‐Certified Chiropractor . With deep roots in Baltimore and a dedication to non‐surgical, drug‐free healthcare, Dr. Lippy delivers tailored chiropractic and rehabilitative care for spinal health, whiplash, auto/work injuries, and chronic pain.

Meet Dr. Jarrod Lippy: A Chiropractor You Can Trust

Born and raised in Maryland, Dr. Lippy earned a Bachelor of Arts in Biology (Honors Program) at the University of Delaware, followed by a Bachelor of Science in Human Biology and a Doctorate of Chiropractic from Logan Chiropractic College in St. Louis. He is Board‐Certified in Chiropractic, licensed to practice both chiropractic and physical therapy in Maryland, a former president of the Pi Kappa Chi professional fraternity, and an active member of the Maryland Chiropractic Association.

His credentials reflect not only academic excellence but also peer leadership and professional involvement. Patients can trust Dr. Lippy's blend of expertise, compassion, and community grounding.

Personalized, Root‐Cause Care

Advanced Correction Chiropractic challenges the conventional“just mask the pain” mindset. Dr. Lippy and his team commit to identifying and correcting the root cause of musculoskeletal issues, not just treating surface symptoms. Services include:



Chiropractic adjustments – Realigning misaligned spine segments to relieve pressure on nerves and promote natural healing.

Soft tissue therapy – Integrating massage, myofascial release, and trigger‐point therapy to reduce muscle tightness and inflammation.

Physical therapy & rehabilitative exercise – Strengthening core muscles, improving flexibility, and enhancing spinal support to prevent relapse. Custom orthotics – Addressing posture, gait, and balance issues to align the kinetic chain.



Every patient undergoes a comprehensive initial consultation, including medical history review, physical exam, and, if needed, imaging (X‐ray/MRI). Based on this, Dr. Lippy creates a personalized care plan-not pre‐made sessions-to deliver maximum long-term benefit.

Specializations & Conditions TreatedLower Back Pain

Back pain is a top cause of disability worldwide. At Advanced Correction Chiropractic, Dr. Lippy uses an integrated approach: chiropractic adjustments, decompression, soft tissue work, and rehab exercises. This means less pain , improved function, and stronger spines.

Neck Pain & Whiplash

Whether from desk work, smartphone strain, or automobile accidents, neck pain affects countless patients. Dr. Lippy expertly diagnoses whiplash, dizziness, headaches, and spine misalignment-and fixes them with hands‐on adjustments, muscle release, and education on posture and lifestyle .

Sciatica & Herniated Discs

Sciatica is often a symptom of nerve compression from disc issues. Dr. Lippy uses chiropractic adjustments to restore spinal alignment-cutting pain and encouraging healing .

Auto/Work Injuries

Injuries from car or workplace accidents can have delayed symptoms. Dr. Lippy's expertise in chiropractic and physical therapy helps patients manage whiplash symptoms -dizziness, nerve pain, spasms-through a combination of adjustments, massage, rehabilitative therapy .

Headache & Migraine Relief

Tension headaches, cervicogenic headaches, and migraines often trace to neck/spine misalignment. Through alignment, release, and PT, Dr. Lippy helps patients reduce or stop headaches without pill dependency .

Preventive & Maintenance Care

Beyond reactive treatments, Dr. Lippy educates patients on ergonomic setups, lifting technique, posture habits, weight maintenance, and spinal check‐ups-boosting long‐term wellness.

Patient Testimonials & Outcomes

Advanced Correction Chiropractic emphasizes real‐world results. Patients report:



Substantial decrease in pain

Restored mobility and function

Enhanced nervous system health Avoidance of invasive procedures or chronic pain meds



A standout case featured in the clinic blog highlighted how individualized adjustments and rehab ended chronic back pain in weeks. Post‐treatment follow‐ups show elevated health and prevention.

Community Focus & Accessibility

Rooted in Baltimore, Dr. Lippy remains a hands-on practitioner in his home community. Advanced Correction Chiropractic is located centrally, with flexible hours:



Mon/Wed/Fri: 10:30 am–3 pm, 4–7 pm

Tue: 2:30–7 pm Thurs: Closed.



New patients are welcomed with direct appointment requests, electronic payments, and transparent pricing.

How to Schedule a Visit

Want a pain‐free life? Call 410‐347‐3590 or request an appointment online . Whether you struggle with neck pain, whiplash, back injury, headaches, or sciatica-don't wait. Early treatment prevents chronic issues.

About Advanced Correction Chiropractic & Physical Therapy

Advanced Correction Chiropractic was founded to deliver evidence‐based, compassionate care through chiropractic and physical therapy. Located at 516 N Charles St, Baltimore, MD 21201, we leverage science, technique, and lifestyle education to resolve root causes of pain. Our vision: optimal neural, musculoskeletal, and functional health for every patient.

Office Hours: Mon/Wed/Fri: 10:30 am–3 pm & 4–7 pm Tue: 2:30–7 pm Thu: Closed

Call 410‐347‐3590 visit acchiro to request an appointment.