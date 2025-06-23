Acne Vulgaris Drugs Market 2034: Clinical Trials, EMA, PDMA, FDA Approvals, Therapies, Epidemiology, Revenue, Statistics, Medication, And Companies By Delveinsight

MENAFN - GetNews)



(Albany, USA) DelveInsight's “Acne Vulgaris Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2034” report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Acne Vulgaris, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Acne Vulgaris therapeutics market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, and France) and the United Kingdom, and Japan.

The latest healthcare forecast report provides an in-depth analysis of Acne Vulgaris, offering comprehensive insights into the Acne Vulgaris revenue trends, prevalence, and treatment landscape. The report delves into key Acne Vulgaris statistics, highlighting the current and projected market size, while examining the efficacy and development of emerging Acne Vulgaris therapies. Additionally, we cover the landscape of Acne Vulgaris clinical trials, providing an overview of ongoing and upcoming studies that are poised to shape the future of Acne Vulgaris treatment. This report is an essential resource for understanding the market dynamics and the evolving therapeutic options within the Acne Vulgaris space.

Key Takeaways from the Acne Vulgaris Market Report



The Acne Vulgaris market size was valued ~USD 4,256 million in 2023 among the 7MM countries and is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

In March 2025, Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: DRMA, DRMAW), a late-stage biotechnology company specializing in medical and aesthetic skin disease treatments, has announced the completion of the final patient visit in its pivotal Phase 3 Spongilla Treatment for Acne Research (STAR-1) trial. The trial is evaluating XYNGARITM, a novel once-weekly topical treatment designed for moderate-to-severe acne

In March 2025, Kane Biotech Inc. (TSX-V: KNE, OTCQB: KNBIF) has received approval from the Internal Review Board (IRB) of the University of Miami Health System (UHealth) to initiate a clinical study evaluating its DispersinB® Acne Cleanser prototype for treating mild to moderate Acne Vulgaris.

In March 2025, Sagimet Biosciences Inc. (Nasdaq: SGMT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for metabolic and fibrotic diseases, has received FDA clearance for its Investigational New Drug (IND) application for TVB-3567, the company's second fatty acid synthase (FASN) inhibitor. This potent and selective small molecule is set to enter clinical development for acne treatment. The IND approval from the FDA's Division of Dermatology and Dentistry paves the way for a first-in-human Phase 1 trial of TVB-3567, expected to begin in 2025.

In 2023, the US had the largest market size for Acne Vulgaris among the 7MM, reaching approximately USD 2,949 million, with expectations for further growth by 2034.

Among European countries, Germany had the largest Acne Vulgaris Market Size in 2023, reaching USD 311 million, while the UK had the smallest market size, with USD 121 million.

In 2023, the Acne Vulgaris Market Size in Japan was approximately USD 316 million, with expectations for continued growth by 2034.

In 2023, the 7MM reported around 29,433 thousand diagnosed prevalent cases of Acne Vulgaris, with an anticipated rise in cases throughout the forecast period from 2024 to 2034.

In 2023, the 7MM saw an estimated ~140,217 thousand cases of Acne Vulgaris, with the US accounting for around 69,500 thousand cases. These figures are expected to grow consistently over the forecast period.

The prevalence of Acne Vulgaris is categorized by age groups: 15-19 years, 20-29 years, 30-39 years, 40-49 years, and 50 years and older. In the United States, the highest number of cases was seen in the 15-19 age group, with approximately 5,853 thousand cases reported in 2023.

The upcoming drug SB204 is anticipated to enter the US market by 2027, with the potential to alleviate the burden of acne vulgaris during the forecast period.

The Acne Vulgaris epidemiology based on gender analyzed that females are predominantly affected compared to males The Acne Vulgaris market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Acne Vulgaris pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Acne Vulgaris market dynamics.

Acne Vulgaris Epidemiology Segmentation in the 7MM



Acne Vulgaris Prevalent Cases

Acne Vulgaris Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

Acne Vulgaris Severity-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

Acne Vulgaris Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases Acne Vulgaris Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

Acne Vulgaris Marketed Drugs

AKLIEF (Trifarotene)/ CD-5789: Galderma S.A.

Trifarotene, a first-in-class fourth-generation topical retinoid, has been approved by the FDA for the treatment of acne vulgaris in patients aged 9 years and older. This novel retinoid selectively targets retinoic acid receptor gamma (RAR?), the most common RAR found in the skin, making it a more targeted and skin-specific treatment compared to earlier-generation retinoids. Trifarotene is effective in reducing inflammatory lesions on the face and trunk, with significant improvements observed as early as 2 weeks on the face and 4 weeks on the back, shoulders, and chest. The cream is well tolerated, with common adverse reactions including application-site irritation, pruritus, and sunburn.

AMZEEQ (minocycline): Journey Medical Corporation/Vyne Therapeutics Inc.

In 2019, the FDA approved AMZEEQ, a foam formulation of the tetracycline antibiotic minocycline, for treating severe acne in adults and children aged 9 years and older. AMZEEQ is specifically indicated for treating pimples and red bumps (non-nodular inflammatory lesions) linked to moderate to severe acne. This new formulation utilizes Foamix's proprietary Molecule Stabilizing Technology (MST) platform to deliver minocycline in a foam form, offering a more targeted and effective treatment option. Furthermore, minocycline is also approved by the FDA for treating rosacea in adult patients, expanding its therapeutic applications in dermatology.

ARAZLO (tazarotene): Bausch Health Companies Inc. / Ortho Dermatologics

ARAZLO, a topical cream containing tazarotene as the active ingredient, is a treatment option for acne vulgaris in patients aged 9 years and older. The cream combines tazarotene with three moisturizers: sebacic acid, light mineral oil, and sorbitol, allowing it to be highly effective against acne while minimizing skin irritation. Additionally, ARAZLO lotion employs patented polymeric emulsion technology, which enhances skin absorption and reduces irritation, making it a comprehensive treatment option for acne patients.

Acne Vulgaris Emerging Drugs

SB204: Pelthos Therapeutics

SB204, an investigational topical nitric oxide-releasing drug developed by Pelthos Therapeutics, has shown promising efficacy in treating acne vulgaris. This topical monotherapy is designed to address the multi-factorial nature of acne, which involves four key pathophysiological factors: inflammation, bacterial colonization, and other factors. SB204 utilizes the same active pharmaceutical ingredient as berdazimer gel 10.3% and is formulated to provide anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial activity, making it a potential treatment option for acne patients.

B244: AOBiome LLC

B244 is a proprietary topical formulation that incorporates a single strain of beneficial AOB, Nitrosomonas eutropha, developed by AOBiome. This patented formulation is designed to restore the skin microbiome by repopulating it with AOBs that are naturally present in the body but often stripped away by most soaps. Once applied to the skin, B244 converts ammonia into nitrite, which exhibits antibacterial properties, and nitric oxide, a signaling molecule that regulates inflammation and vasodilation. Furthermore, this strain of AOB has been shown to reduce inflammatory and pruritic cytokines, such as IL-4, IL-5, IL-13, and IL-31, which are characteristic of atopic responses, thereby providing a comprehensive treatment option for skin conditions.

DMT310: Dermata Therapeutics

DMT310, developed by Dermata Therapeutics from Spongilla platform technology, is under clinical investigation for the treatment of acne vulagris. The novel product candidate comes from a naturally occurring source of Spongilla lacustris, which has several active ingredients that act by targeting interleukin 17A and 17F. In November 2023, Dermata Therapeutics received an FDA response to its DMT310 Phase II study concentrating on the treatment of medical and cosmetic skin conditions. Currently the drug is being evaluated in Phase III of clinical development for the treatment of acne vulgaris.

Acne Vulgaris Market Outlook

Effective management of acne requires a comprehensive approach that addresses the underlying factors and incorporates lifestyle modifications, topical treatments, and systemic therapies as needed. The current Acne Vulgaris treatment market for acne vulgaris is driven by the increasing prevalence of acne, rising awareness of skincare, and the need for alternative treatment options. Key developments include a diverse array of topical and systemic therapies, each targeting specific aspects of the complex pathogenesis of this common skin disorder. Topical treatments such as salicylic acid and azelaic acid are used to improve skin moisture, reduce inflammation, and eliminate comedones. Systemic therapies, including oral antibiotics like tetracycline and doxycycline, oral retinoids like isotretinoin, and hormonal agents like spironolactone, are utilized for severe cases.

Coverage- 7MM

Study Period- 2020-2034

Acne Vulgaris Companies- Galderma Labs, Ortho Dermatologics, Bausch Health, Timber Pharmaceuticals, BioPharmX, Botanix Pharmaceuticals, Kintor Pharma, and others.

Acne Vulgaris Therapies- B244, SB204, DMT310, BTX 1503, and others.

Acne Vulgaris Therapeutic Assessment: Acne Vulgaris Current Marketed and Acne Vulgaris Emerging Therapies

Acne Vulgaris Market Dynamics: Acne Vulgaris market drivers and Acne Vulgaris market barriers Acne Vulgaris Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Acne Vulgaris Market Access and Reimbursement

