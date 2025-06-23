Sharepay Launches On Indiegogo To Simplify Group Payments Like Never Before
Unlike traditional payment apps, SharePay doesn't just split bills - it front-loads group purchases and manages paybacks seamlessly. With no app download required users can contribute in real time or borrow their share and pay it back later. It's simple, secure, and built for today's social and digital lifestyle.
“Group payments are often awkward, delayed, or just complicated,” said Zeejah Qazilbash, founder of SharePay.“We designed SharePay to eliminate friction and make splitting costs feel effortless - even when not everyone has cash at hand.”
How It Works:Join a Split - Choose to split a payment with friends. Borrow with SharePay - Can't pay now? SharePay covers your share instantly. Pay Later - Repay flexibly, based on eligibility and credit profile.
SharePay is built for the real world:
. No full upfront payment needed
. Track contributions in real time
. Invite friends via a simple link – no app required
. Built-in flexible repayment options
Currently raising funds through its Indiegogo campaign , SharePay aims to bring this innovative system to more users globally and add new features like merchant integrations, cashback rewards, and budgeting tools.
Early backers will get exclusive access to new features, early rollout, and special rewards starting from just $15 .
About SharePay
SharePay is a financial technology platform reimagining how people pay together. Designed to remove the hassle from group transactions, SharePay lets users split payments in seconds - and even borrow their portion - all without the need for an app.
