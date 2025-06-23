Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Sharepay Launches On Indiegogo To Simplify Group Payments Like Never Before


2025-06-23 07:10:26
(MENAFN- GetNews) Los Angeles, CA - June 23, 2025 - Today marks the launch of SharePay , a revolutionary new way to split payments without stress, available now on Indiegogo . Whether you're planning a group trip, ordering takeout with friends, or contributing to a shared gift, SharePay makes it easy to pay together - even when not everyone can pay right away.

Unlike traditional payment apps, SharePay doesn't just split bills - it front-loads group purchases and manages paybacks seamlessly. With no app download required users can contribute in real time or borrow their share and pay it back later. It's simple, secure, and built for today's social and digital lifestyle.

“Group payments are often awkward, delayed, or just complicated,” said Zeejah Qazilbash, founder of SharePay.“We designed SharePay to eliminate friction and make splitting costs feel effortless - even when not everyone has cash at hand.”

How It Works:

  • Join a Split - Choose to split a payment with friends.
  • Borrow with SharePay - Can't pay now? SharePay covers your share instantly.
  • Pay Later - Repay flexibly, based on eligibility and credit profile.


    SharePay is built for the real world:

    . No full upfront payment needed

    . Track contributions in real time

    . Invite friends via a simple link – no app required

    . Built-in flexible repayment options

    Currently raising funds through its Indiegogo campaign , SharePay aims to bring this innovative system to more users globally and add new features like merchant integrations, cashback rewards, and budgeting tools.

    Early backers will get exclusive access to new features, early rollout, and special rewards starting from just $15 .

    About SharePay

    SharePay is a financial technology platform reimagining how people pay together. Designed to remove the hassle from group transactions, SharePay lets users split payments in seconds - and even borrow their portion - all without the need for an app.

    Campaign Link: #/

    Press Kit & Media Assets:

    For media inquiries: ... |+44 7493 704228

    MENAFN23062025003238003268ID1109713124


    •

    Legal Disclaimer:
    MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

    Tags

    Label

    Comments

    No comment

    Category

    Date

    More Story

    Search