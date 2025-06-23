Permex Unaware Of Any Material Change

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 23, 2025) - Permex Petroleum Corporation (CSE: OIL) (FSE: 75P) ("" or the "") at the request of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO), wishes to confirm that the Company's management is unaware of any material change in the Company's operations that would account for the recent increase in share price and trading activity.

The Company continues to execute on its previously announced business plans and will keep the market informed of any material developments as required under applicable securities laws.

About Permex Petroleum Corporation

Permex Petroleum (CSE: OIL) (FSE: 75P) is a uniquely positioned junior oil & gas company with assets and operations across the Permian Basin. The Company focuses on combining its low-cost development of Held by Production assets for sustainable growth with identifying Blue-Sky projects for scale growth. The Company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Permex Petroleum U.S. Corporation, is a licensed operator in both Texas and New Mexico, and owns and operates on private, state and federal land. For more information, please visit

