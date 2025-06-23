Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Dubai Airports Resume Operations After Temporary Suspension


2025-06-23 07:06:19
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DUBAI, June 23 (KUNA) -- Dubai airports confirmed on Monday evening that their operations resumed with full capacity after a temporary suspension, according to Dubai Media Office.
The airports also emphasized that the safety and comfort of all passengers and flight crews remained their top priority, it said in a press statement.
"While Dubai Airports work with airlines to ensure flights operate according to approved schedules, some flights may experience delays or cancellations. Therefore, all travellers are advised to check the latest updates through the airlines they fly to." (end)
skhm


MENAFN23062025000071011013ID1109712965

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search