Dubai Airports Resume Operations After Temporary Suspension
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DUBAI, June 23 (KUNA) -- Dubai airports confirmed on Monday evening that their operations resumed with full capacity after a temporary suspension, according to Dubai Media Office.
The airports also emphasized that the safety and comfort of all passengers and flight crews remained their top priority, it said in a press statement.
"While Dubai Airports work with airlines to ensure flights operate according to approved schedules, some flights may experience delays or cancellations. Therefore, all travellers are advised to check the latest updates through the airlines they fly to." (end)
