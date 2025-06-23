Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Oman: Iranian Missile Attack On Qatar Rejected And Condemned


2025-06-23 07:06:19
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MUSCAT, June 23 (KUNA) -- Oman on Monday considered the Iranian missile attack on Qatar a "rejected and condemned act", stressing that it contradicts the policy of good neighborliness and threatens to expand the scope of conflict, which undermines regional security, stability, and safety.
A statement by Oman's Foreign Ministry expressed Oman's stance standing by Qatar and the measures it takes to preserve its security and stability.
It also expressed condemnation of the ongoing regional escalation, triggered by the Israeli unlawful missile attack on Iran on June 13, and the ongoing exchange of missile attacks since then.
It stressed the need for an immediate cessation of all military and missile operations, to prioritize peaceful negotiations, and the need to adhere to international law in addressing the causes of the conflict and achieving a just settlement.
The Qatari Ministry of Defense announced earlier that Qatari air defenses had successfully intercepted a missile attack targeting Al-Udeid Air Base, to say, "The vigilance of the armed forces, and the precautionary measures taken, the incident did not result in any deaths or injuries." (end)
nfa


MENAFN23062025000071011013ID1109712963

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search