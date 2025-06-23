Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Egypt FM Tackles Iran Attack On Qatar With Arab Counterparts


2025-06-23 07:06:19
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, June 23 (KUNA) -- Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and several Arab counterparts on Monday discussed rapid regional developments in the aftermath of the Iranian missile attack on Qatar.
This came during separate phone calls between Abcelatty and the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain, Iraq and Jordan, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said in a press release.
During the phone conversations, the Egyptian foreign minister underlined his country's absolute support for Qatar following the Iranian missile attack, voicing Cairo's condemnation of any violation of Qatar's sovereignty and security, as well as its opposition to any breach of the security, safety, sovereignty and stability of all Arab countries.
The Arab ministers stressed the significance of de-escalation and self-restraint, and exerting concerted regional and international efforts to contain surging tensions and restore regional stability. (end)
