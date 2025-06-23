Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Explosions Were Heard In Several Areas In Tehran - FARS


2025-06-23 07:06:19
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, June 23 (KUNA) -- Iran's Fars News Agency confirmed explosions were heard in several areas of Tehran on Monday evening.
The agency said that several explosions were heard a short while ago in northern and eastern Tehran due to Israeli air raids, with Iranian air defenses systems activated to confront hostile targets.
Tehran and other Iranian cities have been subjected to a large-scale attack by Israeli occupation forces since dawn on June 13 of this month, which Iran responded with missile attacks on the Israeli occupied territories.
Last Sunday, the Iranian nuclear facilities of Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan were also subjected to airstrikes by the United States. (Pickup previous)
