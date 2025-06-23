Iran And Israel Have Agreed To Ceasefire: What US President Donald Trump Said Read Full Statement
Trump's annoucement comes hours after Iran launched a missile attack on a US air base in Qatar, retaliating for the American bombing of its three nuclear sites a day before.Also Read | Israel-Iran war LIVE: Trump says Israel and Iran agree to total ceasefire
The US president took to Truth Social and said that the ceasefire would bring an 'official end' to the war, a major change in the hostilities that follows a US strike over the weekend on three Iranian nuclear site .
“CONGRATULATIONS TO EVERYONE! It has been fully agreed by and between Israel and Iran that there will be a Complete and Total CEASEFIRE (in approximately 6 hours from now, when Israel and Iran have wound down and completed their in progress, final missions!), for 12 hours, at which point the War will be considered, ENDED!” Trump wrote.'Could have continued for years'
President Trump said that the war between Israel and Iran could have continued for years and destroyed the Middle East.
“On the assumption that everything works as it should, which it will, I would like to congratulate both Countries, Israel and Iran, on having the Stamina, Courage, and Intelligence to end, what should be called, THE 12 DAY WAR,'” Trump posted.Also Read | Donald Trump announces ceasefire between Israel and Iran
“This is a War that could have gone on for years, and destroyed the entire Middle East, but it didn't, and never will!” he added.
