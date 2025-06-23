FIS Announces Liquidation And Termination Of FIS Knights Of Columbus Global Belief ETF

DALLAS, June 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Faith Investor Services LLC, which serves as the investment adviser and sponsors the FIS Knights of Columbus Global Belief ETF (the "Fund"), has determined that it is in the best interests of shareholders of the Fund to liquidate the Fund.

Liquidation payments to Fund shareholders are expected to be distributed on or about July 18, 2025 ("Liquidation Date"). After the close of business on July 11, 2025, the Fund will no longer accept creation orders. The last day of trading of Fund shares on the NYSE Arca, Inc. will be July 18, 2025. Shareholders who do not sell their Fund shares before market close on July 18, 2025, will receive cash in their brokerage accounts equal to the amount of the net asset value of their shares (which will include any capital gains and dividend distributions) on or about the Liquidation Date. As calculated on the Liquidation Date, the Fund's net asset value will reflect any costs of closing the Fund. Once the distributions are complete, the Fund will terminate.

ABOUT FAITH INVESTOR SERVICES LLC

Faith Investor Services LLC, located in Dallas, Texas, serves as investment adviser to FIS Knights of Columbus Global Belief ETF. As of November 2024, the Adviser has approximately $232.4 million in assets under management.

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses of exchange traded funds (ETFs) before investing. To obtain the Fund's prospectus containing this and other important information, please call (833) 833-1311, or visit . Please read the prospectus carefully before you invest.

Fund shares are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE Faith Investor Services, LLC

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED