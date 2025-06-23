Julia Miralles Releases New Single: 'Just One Minute (What A Waste)'
The single was produced by John Faye, acclaimed frontman of The Caulfields, and mixed and mastered at the legendary Studio 4 in Conshohocken, PA.
“Just One Minute (What a Waste)” explores the weight of emotional miscommunication and the brief but painful moments that can define - and undo - a connection. Julia's poignant lyrics and raw delivery cut to the core, capturing the complexity of heartbreak in just under four minutes.
“I wanted to capture how it feels when a single moment undoes everything - and how powerless that can make you feel,” says Miralles.“Working with John and recording at Studio 4 made it possible to bring that vision to life.”
The single is Julia's most polished and personal release to date and marks the beginning of a new chapter in her evolving sound - blending alt-pop energy with intimate storytelling.
PRE-RELEASE LINK:
Official Release Date: June 27, 2025
For interviews, press inquiries, or promo materials, please contact: ...
Follow Julia Miralles on Instagram, TikTok, and Spotify for updates and upcoming tour dates.
Julia Miralles
Julia Miralles Music
email us here
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
- Foraxi Introduces The World's First Trading Fund Insurance Plan To Empower Global Forex Traders
- B2BROKER Welcomes Former Salesforce And Linkedin Executive Moustapha Abdel Sater As Chief Commercial Officer
- MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Tawasul Transport And Al Maryah Community Bank Launch The First Digital Payment System In Taxis Using AE Coin
- B2BINPAY And Athletic Club Continue Partnership Into New Season
CommentsNo comment