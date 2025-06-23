Nektar To Announce Top-Line Data From The 16-Week Induction Period In REZOLVE-AD Phase 2B Study Of Rezpegaldesleukin, A Regulatory T-Cell Proliferator, In Atopic Dermatitis On June 24, 2025
SAN FRANCISCO, June 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nektar Therapeutics (Nasdaq: NKTR ), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on development of novel immunology therapies, today announced it will host an investor call and live webcast to review top-line data from the 16-week induction period in the ongoing global Phase 2b REZOLVE-AD clinical trial of investigational rezpegaldesleukin, a regulatory T-cell (Treg) proliferator, for moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis on Tuesday, June 24, 2025 at 8:15am ET / 5:15am PT.
The data will be provided in a morning press release and presented during the webcast. Details on how to access the live webcast of the call will be available in the morning press release and on the Nektar website at . A replay of the webcast will be available for at least 30 days following the event.
About Nektar Therapeutics
Nektar Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing treatments that address the underlying immunological dysfunction in autoimmune and chronic inflammatory diseases. Nektar's lead product candidate, rezpegaldesleukin (REZPEG, or NKTR-358), is a novel, first-in-class regulatory T cell stimulator being evaluated in two Phase 2b clinical trials, one in atopic dermatitis and one in alopecia areata. Nektar's pipeline also includes a preclinical bivalent tumor necrosis factor receptor type II (TNFR2) antibody and bispecific programs, NKTR-0165 and NKTR-0166, and a modified hematopoietic colony stimulating factor (CSF) protein, NKTR-422. Nektar, together with various partners, is also evaluating NKTR-255, an investigational IL-15 receptor agonist designed to boost the immune system's natural ability to fight cancer, in several ongoing clinical trials. Nektar is headquartered in San Francisco, California. For further information, visit and follow us on LinkedIn .
For Investors:
Corey Davis, PhD
LifeSci Advisors
212-915-2577
[email protected]
For Media:
Madelin Hawtin
LifeSci Communications
603-714-2638
[email protected]
SOURCE Nektar TherapeuticsWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
- Foraxi Introduces The World's First Trading Fund Insurance Plan To Empower Global Forex Traders
- B2BROKER Welcomes Former Salesforce And Linkedin Executive Moustapha Abdel Sater As Chief Commercial Officer
- MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Tawasul Transport And Al Maryah Community Bank Launch The First Digital Payment System In Taxis Using AE Coin
- B2BINPAY And Athletic Club Continue Partnership Into New Season
CommentsNo comment