Service CU Launches Service Ventures To Drive Innovation In The Credit Union Ecosystem

Service Ventures invests in solutions that empower credit unions to deliver exceptional member experiences. The firm seeks partnerships with startups that share a commitment to enhancing service, accessibility, and operational excellence across the credit union landscape.

In its early stage, Service Ventures has already made strategic investments in several innovative companies, including member engagement platform Larky, deposit management solution Modern FI CUSO, conversational AI assistant Posh AI, and wealth technology company WealthCabinet. More information on each of these companies can be found at service.vc/portfolio .

Service Ventures is led by General Partner Brian Regan. Before joining Service Ventures in 2024, Brian co-founded Strake, a cloud optimization company. Prior to that, Brian worked for VMWare's Security Business Unit, where he focused on mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, and business planning initiatives.

“Service Ventures will fuel the next generation of companies that help credit unions better serve their members,” Regan said.“We're focused on ethical, member-first solutions and are excited to bring visionary founders into the fold of opportunity within the cooperative banking space.”

About Service Ventures

Service Ventures is the independent venture capital arm of Service Credit Union, a $6+ billion financial institution serving more than 350,000 members worldwide. Service Ventures invests in innovative financial technology companies that align with the credit union philosophy of people helping people and fosters partnerships that drive meaningful impact across the financial services landscape.

About Service Credit Union

Service Credit Union is dedicated to providing a banking experience that improves our members' lives and the communities in which they live. Established in 1957 to provide affordable credit to the Pease Air Force Base community, and now the largest credit union in New Hampshire, with over $6 billion in assets and 50 branch locations in the New England Region and Germany, we continue to provide a better future to our members all over the world. To learn more about Service Credit Union, please visit .

