POLLO CAMPERO KICKS OFF SOCCER SEASON WITH GOAL-WORTHY DEALS



Raise Your Cup*: Buy a PEPSI® product for just $1 at any Pollo Campero location and scan the code on Pepsi signage in-restaurant to enter for a chance to win both a Pollo Campero $100 gift card and team jersey (via a $150 Fanatics gift card). Drawings will be held weekly for the combined $250 prize package. Empanada Hat-Trick** : Score an Empanada Hat-trick, adding three Empanadas for only $3 to any meal purchase at participating locations. Pollo Campero's crispy, golden-brown Empanadas are stuffed with freshly pulled chicken, roasted corn, peppers, onion and Monterey Jack cheese, then seasoned to perfection with smoky, tangy Campero sauce.

"Soccer brings families and communities together, just like Pollo Campero has been doing for more than 50 years. There's no better way - or time - to get our 'head in the game' by bringing everyone together to celebrate the summer soccer season and big tournaments underway," said Campero USA Director of National Marketing Jessica McLain. "Our Raise Your Cup sweepstakes in partnership with Pepsi celebrates that shared passion which, combined with our Empanada Hat-Trick deal, serves as the perfect way to fuel your soccer season celebrations."

Pollo Campero, considered a national treasure of Guatemala, serves up its famous fried and grilled chicke made from family recipes passed down from generation to generation, along with delicious chicken sandwiches, empanadas and Campero Nuggets, plus unique sides like sweet plantains and yuca fries. Individual and family meals are available, along with catering options.

"Pollo Campero and Pepsi are the perfect team to help soccer fans celebrate the summer soccer season," said Pepsico National Foodservice Sales Director Gary Wright. "For just $1, customers can enjoy a refreshing Pepsi at any Pollo Campero location and enter for the chance to win gift cards and team jerseys, adding to the excitement of soccer's return."

Find the nearest Pollo Campero location here .

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of AR, CA, DC, FL, GA, IL, LA, MD, MA, MN, NC, NV, NJ, NY, OK, PA, RI, SC, TN, TX or VA, 18+. Ends 7/13/2025. Get complete details & Official Rules .

**Add 3 Empanadas for $3 with any meal purchase (1 promo per meal purchase), and $1 Regular drinks available 6/17/25 to 7/13/25 at participating locations only. No additional purchase necessary for $1 Regular drinks. Must mention discount when ordering in-store. No cash value. @2025 Campero USA. All Rights Reserved.

About CUSA Pollo Campero

Family founded in Guatemala in 1971, Pollo Campero is a quick-service restaurant specializing in uniquely flavorful chicken and a diverse menu offering individual and family meals made with quality ingredients. Using family recipes passed down from generation to generation, and a fried chicken recipe that is considered a national treasure of Guatemala, Pollo Campero offers tender, juicy, hand-breaded fried chicken and slow-marinated, citrus-infused grilled chicken that is always fresh and prepared daily. Pollo Campero also offers delicious, hand-crafted sides inspired by the brand's roots in Latin America. Since its beginnings as a small, family-owned restaurant, Pollo Campero has grown to more than 100 locations in the U.S. and more than 350 restaurants around the world. To learn more about Pollo Campero, visit and follow the flavor on Instagram , Facebook , TikTok and X .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Taylor Sicking

817-329-3257

[email protected]

SOURCE Pollo Campero