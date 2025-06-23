MOORS & CABOT TO CELEBRATE 135 YEARS AT THE NEW YORK STOCK EXCHANGE ON JULY 8TH, 2025

BOSTON, June 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In 1890, thirteen years before the establishment of the present-day New York Stock Exchange, John F. Moors and Charles Cabot formed a small investment firm in Boston's financial district. Its mission then: to handle the personal investments of the two founders and their friends. Through time, that mission has expanded. Moors & Cabot now manages the assets of thousands of clients from our Boston headquarters and branch offices throughout the country.

Moors & Cabot is celebrating its 135th Anniversary in 2025, a rare milestone reflecting numerous enduring relationships and family legacies. More than simply marking time, the firm's success has always been driven by results and client service, a principle that continues to guide its operations.

Moors & Cabot's vision is to be a world-class organization, dedicated and committed to helping people achieve their financial goals. Its mission is to create and sustain a world-class platform (people, process, and technology) and competitively deliver the highest quality service to financial professionals and clients in a "great place to work" environment for all our colleagues.

Throughout our history, Moors & Cabot has endured for financial advisors and more importantly, their clients. Chief Executive Officer, Michael Hildreth said, "For 135 years, our firm has stood as a pillar of stability in wealth management, uniquely positioned as a privately held entity. This milestone reflects our dedication not only to our financial professionals and employees but to our client-centric values, long-term vision, and personalized service. We are honored to continue this legacy of trust and commitment for generations to come."

"Celebrating this legacy highlights the strong relationships forged between financial advisors and their clients. We take pride in empowering our team to achieve our goals. In an era of fleeting connections, our ability to serve multiple generations of families and businesses is a valuable asset. This is a direct reflection of the unwavering dedication to client service demonstrated by everyone at Moors & Cabot, and is the cornerstone of our success, rooted in these lasting relationships," added Mark Garrett, Executive Chairman.

Moors & Cabot is privileged to commemorate its 135th anniversary by participating in the closing bell ceremony at the New York Stock Exchange on July 8th, 2025.

A total group of eighteen Moors & Cabot representatives will be present for this occasion, including the firm's ownership (Mark Garrett (Executive Chairman), Skip Hauser and Mike Hildreth (CEO)), additional members of the Executive Management Team (Jamie Frazier (Chief Growth Officer), Michael Braun (Chief Operating Officer), and Stanley Czyzyk (EVP Strategic Initiatives and Labs)). Chief Compliance Officer, Katherine R. Kelliher, and Marketing & Communications Manager, Hayley Carron will be in attendance along with Moors & Cabot financial professionals, Courtney Bridge, James Cesarz, Steve Decatur, David Donahue Jr., Anthony Dorval, Steve Frederick, Michael Kurka, Thomas Powers, and Peter Scott.

ABOUT MOORS & CABOT, INC.

Moors & Cabot is an investment firm headquartered in Boston with offices throughout the country.

While Moors & Cabot's approach to wealth management is a more personal one, they are also a full service firm. Its financial products and services span the full spectrum of investment options-from financial and investment management to insurance and equity trading.

For over 135 years, Moors & Cabot has been a trusted advisor to individuals, families, businesses and institutions in building, managing, protecting and transitioning wealth.

Moors & Cabot, Headquarters: One Federal St., 19th Floor, Boston, MA 02110.

Member FINRA, NYSE & SIPC

Further Information:

SOURCE Moors & Cabot Investments

