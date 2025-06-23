OFFICIAL TRAILER LAUNCHES FOR 'GUNS & MOSES', A BOLD NEW TAKE ON HEROISM

Starring Mark Feuerstein ("Royal Pains"), Neal McDonough ("Tulsa King"), Alona Tal ("Veronica Mars"), Craig Sheffer (A RIVER RUNS THROUGH IT), Jackson A. Dunn (BRIGHTBURN), Christopher Lloyd (BACK TO THE FUTURE), and Dermot Mulroney (MY BEST FRIEND'S WEDDING), GUNS & MOSES features a standout ensemble bringing gravity and grit to this urgent story.

Directed by Salvador Litvak and written by Nina Litvak & Salvador Litvak, the film follows Rabbi Mo, a quiet spiritual leader in the high desert, who is forced into action when a violent assault on his synagogue turns his world upside down. What unfolds is a modern-day tale of faith, resilience, and the unyielding fight to protect one's community.

"This film is more than a story - it's a conversation we need to be having," said Litvak. "Every moment on set carried the weight of real lives at stake. Jews are under attack. When we say never again, it means we need to step up and defend ourselves. And thank God we have allies in this fight. Moving toward release, we're not just sharing a movie - we're inviting audiences into a movement for security, partnership and responsibility around firearms."

As violent antisemitic incidents increase both in the U.S. and abroad, GUNS & MOSES lands at a critical cultural flashpoint. Drawing from Litvak's own training with Magen Am - a Jewish volunteer security force - the film sheds light on a growing movement within the Jewish community: one that prioritizes preparedness, safety and the sacred responsibility to defend life.

The film is produced by Lee Broda with LB Entertainment and Aimee Schoof with Intrinsic Value, both known for championing bold, socially conscious storytelling across genres. With a strong track record of producing thought-provoking and impactful films, Broda and Schoof bring both creative vision and a deep sense of purpose to GUNS & MOSES - ensuring the story resonates far beyond the screen.

Follow on social media @GunsAndMosesMovie on Instagram and @GunsAndMoses on Facebook, and visit GunsandMosesMovie to sign up for updates.

Pictures From The Fringe:

Founded by husband & wife filmmakers Salvador & Nina Litvak, Pictures From The Fringe is a production and distribution company focused on character-driven genre films that embody traditional values. Previous films include WHEN DO WE EAT? (2006), the cult classic Passover comedy starring Max Greenfield, Ben Feldman, Shiri Appleby, Lesley Ann Warren, Michael Lerner and Jack Klugman in his final role, as well as SAVING LINCOLN (2013), the tale of Abraham Lincoln and his closest friend/bodyguard Ward Hill Lamon, starring Tom Amandes, Penelope Ann Miller, Jonathan Roumie, David Dastmalchian and Lea Coco.

For more information on Pictures From The Fringe, please visit the company website at

Concourse Media:

Concourse Media is an independent film finance, production and distribution company that works with producers to finance and distribute feature films. The company directly licenses content throughout all forms of distribution including theatrical, streaming, television and digital. Concourse was founded as a vehicle for filmmakers to thrive in and our business focuses on bringing unique voices to the forefront of today's evolving entertainment marketplace.

Concourse was launched by Founder and CEO Matthew Shreder in 2011, who since then has executive produced and distributed over 50 feature films. Notable titles include CHIEF OF STATION (2024) starring Aaron Eckhart and Olga Kurylenko, SOVEREIGN (2024) starring Nick Offerman and Dennis Quaid, PERCY vs GOLIATH (2020) starring Christopher Walken, SEMPER FI (2019) starring Jai Courtney, and THE LITTLE HOURS (2017) starring Aubrey Plaza, Alison Brie, Dave Franco and John C. Reilly.

For more information on Concourse, please visit the company website at

SOURCE Pictures From The Fringe