Travel Smarter This Summer: KAYAK Reveals Flight Delay Hotspots And Travel Hacks

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Find out which airports to avoid and which can save your summer trip.

STAMFORD, Conn., June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With summer travel season in full swing, KAYAK has released new insights to help travelers avoid one of the most frustrating parts of flying: delays. Drawing from summer flight data last year, KAYAK's latest analysis pinpoints the most delay-prone times during the day, worst days and busiest airports – plus expert tips on how to fly smarter right now.

Key Findings:



JFK (New York), CLT (Charlotte), and MIA (Miami) reported the highest percentage of delays among major U.S. airports, with over 40% of flights departing behind schedule.

LGA (New York) topped the list for cancelations, with 4% of flights called off entirely. FAT (Fresno), PSP (Palm Springs) and HNL (Honolulu) ranked as the least likely to get delayed with only 15% of flights getting delayed



“It's not just when you fly-it's where you fly from,” said Kayla DeLoache , travel expert at KAYAK.“Major hubs like JFK and Miami may offer lots of options, but they also come with a higher risk of disruption. If you live in a place with more than one airport option, smaller or leisure-focused airports like Palm Springs or White Plains are proving to be summer standouts for on-time travel.”

KAYAK recommends that travelers flying out of high-delay airports consider early morning departures (flights taking off before 8am tend to be half as delayed as flights taking off between 6 and 10pm), build in extra buffer time and track flight status closely as their trip approaches.

Don't let delays derail your summer plans. See KAYAK's full breakdown of airport delay data and expert travel tips HERE .

Methodology

KAYAK considered the 100 most searched departure airports in the United States based on flight search data from KAYAK.com between January 1, 2024, and December 31, 2024.

About KAYAK

KAYAK , part of Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG), is the world's leading travel search engine. With billions of queries across our platforms, we help people find their perfect flight, stay, rental car and vacation package. Trusted by millions of travelers, the KAYAK app makes travel planning seamless on iOS and Android , and we also support business travelers with our corporate travel solution .

Contact:

Sarah Rauth

201-214-8250

...