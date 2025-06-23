3D Systems Corporation Sued For Securities Law Violations - Contact The Gross Law Firm Before August 12, 2025 To Discuss Your Rights DDD
Shareholders who purchased shares of DDD during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.
CLASS PERIOD: August 13, 2024 to May 12, 2025
ALLEGATIONS: The complaint alleges that during the class period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) 3D Systems had understated the impact of weakened customer spending on the Company's business, while overstating its resilience in challenging industry conditions; (ii) in addition, the updated milestone criteria in the partnership with United Therapeutics Corporation would negatively impact the Company's regenerative medicine program revenue; and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.
DEADLINE: August 12, 2025 Shareholders should not delay in registering for this class action. Register your information here:
NEXT STEPS FOR SHAREHOLDERS: Once you register as a shareholder who purchased shares of DDD during the timeframe listed above, you will be enrolled in a portfolio monitoring software to provide you with status updates throughout the lifecycle of the case. The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is August 12, 2025. There is no cost or obligation to you to participate in this case.
CONTACT:
The Gross Law Firm
15 West 38th Street, 12th floor
New York, NY, 10018
Email: ...
Phone: (646) 453-8903
