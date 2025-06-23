Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

TAC Sports Summer Camps Kick Off This Week Across The GTA


2025-06-23 04:01:09
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Adventure camper giving their coach a high five after they learned a new skill.

STEAM campers learning how to code.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- TAC Sports is excited to officially launch its 2025 Summer Camp season this week, welcoming thousands of campers ages 3.5 to 16 across Toronto, the GTA, and surrounding areas for a season of learning, growth, and fun!

TAC Sports is offering a dynamic range of full-day camps designed to build confidence, develop skills, and create lasting memories. From Adventure Camp and Learn to Bike to Basketball, Soccer, Multi-Sport, Dance, Volleyball, and more, every child will find a program that sparks their passion.

Locations can be found in:
Toronto
Etobicoke
Mississauga
Scarborough
Markham
Richmond Hill
Thornhill
Vaughan
Aurora
Whitby

TAC camps are led by certified coaches and instructors, offer low camper-to-staff ratios, and emphasize leadership, teamwork, and personal growth in a safe, inclusive environment. Lunch and snacks are included at select locations, and families can also take advantage of multi-week and sibling discounts.

There's still time to register! Don't miss out on an amazing summer-limited spots remain at select locations.

For full camp listings, details, and to register, visit

TAC Admin Team
TAC Sports, Aquatics & Education
416-627-1092
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

MENAFN23062025003118003196ID1109712641

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search