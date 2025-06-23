TAC Sports Summer Camps Kick Off This Week Across The GTA

Adventure camper giving their coach a high five after they learned a new skill.

STEAM campers learning how to code.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- TAC Sports is excited to officially launch its 2025 Summer Camp season this week, welcoming thousands of campers ages 3.5 to 16 across Toronto, the GTA, and surrounding areas for a season of learning, growth, and fun!

TAC Sports is offering a dynamic range of full-day camps designed to build confidence, develop skills, and create lasting memories. From Adventure Camp and Learn to Bike to Basketball, Soccer, Multi-Sport, Dance, Volleyball, and more, every child will find a program that sparks their passion.

Locations can be found in:

Toronto

Etobicoke

Mississauga

Scarborough

Markham

Richmond Hill

Thornhill

Vaughan

Aurora

Whitby

TAC camps are led by certified coaches and instructors, offer low camper-to-staff ratios, and emphasize leadership, teamwork, and personal growth in a safe, inclusive environment. Lunch and snacks are included at select locations, and families can also take advantage of multi-week and sibling discounts.

There's still time to register! Don't miss out on an amazing summer-limited spots remain at select locations.

For full camp listings, details, and to register, visit

TAC Admin Team

TAC Sports, Aquatics & Education

416-627-1092

