Morocco: His Majesty The King Congratulates Grand Duke, Grand Duchess Of Luxembourg On National Day


2025-06-23 03:18:22
(MENAFN- APO Group)


His Majesty King Mohammed VI sent a congratulatory message to their Royal Highnesses Grand Duke Henri and Grand Duchess Maria Teresa of Luxembourg on the occasion of their country's national day.

In this message, the Sovereign extends His best wishes for happiness to their Royal Highnesses and prosperity to the people of Luxembourg.

On this occasion, His Majesty the King expresses His esteem for the friendship ties uniting Morocco and the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Kingdom of Morocco - Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates.

