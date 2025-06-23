Crypto Exchange OKX Plans U.S. IPO
Although not widely known, OKX is a San Jose, California-based blockchain technology company that operates the second-largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world in terms of daily trading volume.
Privately held %Binance remains the world's biggest crypto exchange by trading volume.
Now, OKX is considering a U.S. IPO, likely on the Nasdaq Composite exchange, following the recent success of the %Stablecoin issuer %Circle (NYSE: $CRCL) IPO.
OKX's potential IPO comes as the exchange faces regulatory issues in Asia.
In May of this year, Thailand's securities regulator blocked OKX from operating in the country alongside four other exchanges.
OKX relaunched its crypto exchange in the U.S. this April after paying a $500 million U.S. fine to the Department of Justice over allegations it served American customers without a money transmitter license.
OKX is now positioning itself as a compliant, security-focused platform under new U.S. CEO Roshan Robert, who is leading the company's expansion in America.
Despite the setbacks, management at OKX have reportedly concluded that now is a good time to go public with cryptocurrency prices rising amid strong interest in digital assets.
The stocks of other crypto exchanges have seen significant gains in the past few weeks, with the share price of %Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: $COIN) up 17% to $308.38 U.S. a share in the last month.
Several other cryptocurrency firms are rumored to be planning IPOs this year, including crypto-focused prime brokerage FalconX and crypto exchange Geminin, which is led by twin brothers Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss.
%Bitcoin (CRYPTO: $BTC), the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, is currently trading around $101,000 U.S., having gained 2% in the past 24 hours.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Zebec Network Acquires Science Card, Expanding Mission-Driven Finance For Universities
- Polemos Launches $PLMS Token On MEXC And Uniswap, Advancing Web3 Gaming Infrastructure
- Founders Of Layerzero, SEI, Selini Capital, And Plume Back Hyper-Personalized AI Crypto Discovery Engine
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
- B2BROKER Welcomes Former Salesforce And Linkedin Executive Moustapha Abdel Sater As Chief Commercial Officer
- FBS Analysts Link Fed Signals To A Potential Crypto Comeback
CommentsNo comment