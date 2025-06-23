403
Germany Plans To Bring Back The Draft If Not Enough Young People Volunteer
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Germany's government has announced a new plan to strengthen its military. The country wants to have more soldiers because of growing security concerns in Europe, especially after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Right now, Germany's army, called the Bundeswehr, has about 181,500 soldiers. The government says it needs at least 203,000 by 2031 to meet its promises to NATO. But recruiting new soldiers has been difficult.
Fewer young people want to join, and the number of people eligible for service is shrinking. To solve this, the government will start by asking all 18-year-olds to fill out an online form about their health and interest in serving.
For men, this is required; for women, it is optional. Based on the answers, up to 50,000 young people will be invited for medical checks, and at least 5,000 will be chosen each year for six months of basic training. This system is inspired by Sweden's approach.
If not enough people volunteer, Germany will quickly bring back compulsory military service, known as the draft. This means young people could be required by law to serve in the military.
The government has set up the rules so it can switch to the draft without needing to pass new laws, making the process much faster if needed. Germany also wants to increase its reserve force.
Germany Aims to Expand Reservist Forces Amid Security Challenges
The goal is to have 200,000 reservists by 2030, up from about 60,000 now. The government hopes that improving pay and working conditions will make military service more attractive.
There is political debate about the plan. Some leaders want to bring back the draft right away, while others prefer to try the voluntary system first. Money is also a challenge.
The defense budget for 2025 is €52 billion, but officials say this is not enough to pay for all the needed upgrades and new equipment. This plan matters because Germany is one of Europe's largest countries and a key member of NATO.
Its ability to defend itself and help protect Europe depends on having enough trained soldiers. The government's new approach is designed to respond quickly if security threats increase, while also trying to respect young people's choices.
