403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Invasive Insects Cost Europe Billions And Threaten Food And Health
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In recent years, Europe has seen a surge in invasive insects that are causing real trouble for farmers, businesses, and families. Official reports from the European Environment Agency and scientific studies show these pests cost the European Union at least €12 billion every year.
The losses come from crop damage, disease control, and harm to ecosystems. Some experts say the true costs could be much higher, as many impacts are still not fully counted.
These insects, like the Asian tiger mosquito, Asian hornet, fire ants, brown marmorated stink bug, and Asian longhorned beetle, have arrived in Europe because of global trade and travel.
They often come hidden in imported wood, plants, or even as stowaways in shipping containers. Warmer winters, driven by climate change, now let these insects survive in places that were once too cold for them.
The Asian tiger mosquito, first found in Albania in 1979, now lives in at least 13 EU countries, including France, Germany, and Italy. This mosquito spreads diseases like dengue, chikungunya, and Zika.
The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control links its spread to a rise in dengue cases in Europe, with 130 local cases reported in 2023, up from 71 the year before.
The Asian hornet, which arrived in France in 2004, has spread to over a dozen countries. It hunts honeybees, which pollinate more than 80% of Europe's crops and wild plants.
Invasive Insect Threats
A 2025 study showed that one Asian hornet can kill up to 50 bees a day. This harms honey production and threatens the pollination of many crops, which can raise food prices and reduce supply.
Other invasive insects , such as fire ants and the brown marmorated stink bug, add to the damage. The stink bug alone destroyed €588 million worth of fruit crops in Italy in 2019.
Fire ants can damage electrical equipment and outcompete native ants, while the Asian longhorned beetle, often brought in wood packaging, kills trees that help cool cities and support forestry.
These pests are hard to control because they are small, reproduce quickly, and often go unnoticed until the damage is done. Authorities use traps, remove nests, and treat imported goods to slow their spread.
In some places, drones and artificial intelligence help spot and track the insects. The economic and environmental impact is not just direct.
Crop losses lead to higher food prices, and the spread of disease puts extra pressure on healthcare systems. The loss of pollinators and native insects also threatens the balance of local ecosystems.
Experts agree that stopping these insects completely is nearly impossible, but better controls, faster detection, and public awareness can help limit the damage.
As Europe's climate and trade patterns keep changing, invasive insects will remain a serious challenge for businesses, farmers, and families.
The losses come from crop damage, disease control, and harm to ecosystems. Some experts say the true costs could be much higher, as many impacts are still not fully counted.
These insects, like the Asian tiger mosquito, Asian hornet, fire ants, brown marmorated stink bug, and Asian longhorned beetle, have arrived in Europe because of global trade and travel.
They often come hidden in imported wood, plants, or even as stowaways in shipping containers. Warmer winters, driven by climate change, now let these insects survive in places that were once too cold for them.
The Asian tiger mosquito, first found in Albania in 1979, now lives in at least 13 EU countries, including France, Germany, and Italy. This mosquito spreads diseases like dengue, chikungunya, and Zika.
The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control links its spread to a rise in dengue cases in Europe, with 130 local cases reported in 2023, up from 71 the year before.
The Asian hornet, which arrived in France in 2004, has spread to over a dozen countries. It hunts honeybees, which pollinate more than 80% of Europe's crops and wild plants.
Invasive Insect Threats
A 2025 study showed that one Asian hornet can kill up to 50 bees a day. This harms honey production and threatens the pollination of many crops, which can raise food prices and reduce supply.
Other invasive insects , such as fire ants and the brown marmorated stink bug, add to the damage. The stink bug alone destroyed €588 million worth of fruit crops in Italy in 2019.
Fire ants can damage electrical equipment and outcompete native ants, while the Asian longhorned beetle, often brought in wood packaging, kills trees that help cool cities and support forestry.
These pests are hard to control because they are small, reproduce quickly, and often go unnoticed until the damage is done. Authorities use traps, remove nests, and treat imported goods to slow their spread.
In some places, drones and artificial intelligence help spot and track the insects. The economic and environmental impact is not just direct.
Crop losses lead to higher food prices, and the spread of disease puts extra pressure on healthcare systems. The loss of pollinators and native insects also threatens the balance of local ecosystems.
Experts agree that stopping these insects completely is nearly impossible, but better controls, faster detection, and public awareness can help limit the damage.
As Europe's climate and trade patterns keep changing, invasive insects will remain a serious challenge for businesses, farmers, and families.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Zebec Network Acquires Science Card, Expanding Mission-Driven Finance For Universities
- Polemos Launches $PLMS Token On MEXC And Uniswap, Advancing Web3 Gaming Infrastructure
- Founders Of Layerzero, SEI, Selini Capital, And Plume Back Hyper-Personalized AI Crypto Discovery Engine
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
- B2BROKER Welcomes Former Salesforce And Linkedin Executive Moustapha Abdel Sater As Chief Commercial Officer
- FBS Analysts Link Fed Signals To A Potential Crypto Comeback
CommentsNo comment