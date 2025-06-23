403
Mystery Surrounds Fate Of Iran's Enriched Uranium After Major Attacks
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Recent attacks by the United States and Israel on Iran's main nuclear sites have left a major question unanswered: What happened to Iran's stockpile of enriched uranium?
The strikes targeted three key Iranian nuclear facilities-Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan-using advanced bombs and missiles. US officials said the attacks caused heavy damage.
Satellite images showed large craters and destroyed buildings at these sites. Iran's nuclear program suffered significant setbacks, but not total destruction.
Before the attacks, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) confirmed that Iran had more than 400 kilograms of uranium enriched to 60%.
This level is much higher than what is needed for peaceful uses like power plants or medical research. If further enriched, this amount could be used to make several nuclear weapons.
Uncertain Fate of Iran's Uranium Raises Nuclear Security Concerns
Iranian officials said they moved the uranium to safe locations before the attacks. The IAEA last saw the uranium a few days before the strikes but has not been able to check on it since then.
Iran has not told the IAEA where the uranium is now. The agency says it cannot confirm if the uranium is still safe and secure. US and Israeli officials worry that Iran could still use this uranium to build a nuclear weapon if it chooses to do so.
The IAEA and other international groups have called for Iran to let inspectors back in to check on the uranium and make sure it is not being used for weapons.
The uncertainty about the uranium's location and safety has raised concerns around the world. Many fear that if the uranium is not properly monitored, it could increase the risk of nuclear weapons spreading in the region.
In summary, while the attacks damaged Iran's nuclear sites, the country's enriched uranium has not been destroyed and its current location is unknown. This situation has created new worries about nuclear security and the risk of further conflict.
