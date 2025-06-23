403
United States Issues Worldwide Security Alert After Strikes On Iran
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The United States government has warned its citizens around the world to be extra careful after carrying out airstrikes on Iran's nuclear sites. The U.S. Department of State issued this global security alert on June 22, 2025, because of rising tensions and violence in the Middle East.
The U.S. military used advanced B-2 bombers and powerful bunker-buster bombs to hit three major Iranian nuclear facilities: Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan.
According to the Pentagon, this was the largest B-2 operation ever, and the goal was to damage Iran's nuclear program and support Israel, which had already attacked Iranian military targets earlier in June.
Because of the strikes, travel in the region has become very difficult. Many airlines have canceled or changed flights to and from countries like Israel, Iran , and their neighbors.
Airports have seen major disruptions, and thousands of travelers are stranded or have had to change their plans. Hotels and tourism businesses in the region are losing money as tourists cancel trips, and insurance companies are now refusing to cover travel in the area.
U.S. Global Alert Highlights Rising Risks for Travelers
The U.S. government's alert says Americans abroad should be careful, avoid large crowds, and stay updated on local news. The alert warns that there could be protests or violence against Americans in some countries.
International organizations and governments have reacted strongly. The United Nations called the U.S. strikes a dangerous step. Russia and China criticized the attacks, while Israel welcomed them.
The International Atomic Energy Agency checked the bombed sites and said there were no radiation leaks, but it called an emergency meeting to discuss the situation.
The economic impact is already visible. Cities like Jerusalem, Tehran, and Dubai are seeing fewer visitors, and local businesses that depend on tourism are worried. The travel industry, already hurt by the pandemic, now faces more challenges as people avoid the region.
This story matters because it shows how military actions can quickly affect people's safety, travel, and business far beyond the countries involved. The U.S. global alert is a clear sign that the situation is serious and could affect many people around the world.
