Strait Of Hormuz Tension Rises India Says 'We're Ready'

2025-06-23 03:17:47
As the Iran-Israel war escalates, Iran is threatening to close the Strait of Hormuz following the U.S. strike on June 22. The move could choke a vital global oil route, affecting India and China. However, India's Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri assured that the country is prepared with sufficient reserves and diversified imports. Experts warn a shutdown could shake the global economy and spike oil price.

