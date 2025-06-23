Strait Of Hormuz Tension Rises India Says 'We're Ready'

As the Iran-Israel war escalates, Iran is threatening to close the Strait of Hormuz following the U.S. strike on June 22. The move could choke a vital global oil route, affecting India and China. However, India's Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri assured that the country is prepared with sufficient reserves and diversified imports. Experts warn a shutdown could shake the global economy and spike oil price.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.