5 WWE Matches That Should've Been Booked For Night Of Champions 2025 But Weren't

Some big names and title matches were surprisingly left off WWE Night of Champions 2025. From Stratton to Gunther, here are five bouts that should have made the card.

When Becky Lynch and Bayley finally locked horns, it felt personal. Their rivalry reached a boiling point after WrestleMania, pushing Lyra Valkyria out of the spotlight. With both being part of the Four Horsewomen, the clash carried significant importance.

Yet, instead of being showcased on a global stage like Night of Champions, it was booked for television.

Night of Champions is meant to highlight every titleholder in the company. So when the newly crowned World Heavyweight Champion Gunther wasn't booked for a defense, fans were left disappointed. After defeating Jey Uso to claim the title two weeks ago, a rematch could have been slotted in, or even a new challenger introduced, especially with Goldberg in the pipeline.

Instead, Gunther's first defense is being saved for July 12 in Atlanta. Still, a simple appearance in Saudi Arabia might have helped anchor the show's main event narrative.

Tiffany Stratton and Nia Jax delivered a brutal encounter back in May. With Nia getting busted open, it looked like the feud was moving toward something major. Yet, the rematch was set for a regular episode of Smackdown in Saudi Arabia rather than Night of Champions. Given the feud and Naomi looming with a possible cash-in, having the WWE Women's Title defended at the PLE would've added a spotlight on the women's division.

The WWE Tag Team Championship hasn't had much luck when it comes to premium live event cards lately. After being left off WrestleMania 41, the belts are again absent from Night of Champions, despite a storyline in the making.

The Street Profits are set to defend against members of the Wyatt Sicks, most likely Joe Gacy and Dexter Lumis on this week's SmackDown. With the tag division gaining momentum under Triple H's watch, Night of Champions would've been the perfect stage to solidify its importance.

IYO SKY had momentum coming off her WrestleMania win over Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair. Her next feud looked set when Roxanne Perez emerged as a possible challenger. But plans were shuffled, and Perez found herself tangled with The Judgment Day instead.

SKY, meanwhile, was barely visible on TV leading up to Night of Champions. This potential feud, which could've launched Perez on the main card, was a missed opportunity. A title defense at Night of Champions would've helped reestablish SKY's dominance after her long absence.