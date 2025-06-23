ENG Vs IND: KL Rahul Shatters Rahul Dravid's Asian Record With A Century In The Headingley Test

Indian opener KL Rahul continued his brilliant run in South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia (SENA) conditions, rewriting record books with yet another classy century against England during the first Test at Leeds on Monday.

After playing a solid knock of 42 runs in the first innings, but missing out on scoring big in the first innings, KL made the most of all the chances he got, scoring an unbeaten 120* in 227 balls, with 15 fours by the end of the second session. His runs came at a strike rate of 52.86.

This is KL's sixth century in SENA countries, including three in England, one in Australia, and two in South Africa.

KL Rahul rewrites history with a record-breaking outing

KL overtook legendary Rahul Dravid (2) to register his third century in England as an opener, the most by an Indian in the country as an opener.

This is his fourth century as an opener against England, tying with Sunil Gavaskar and Rohit Sharma (4 each).

This is KL's fifth century as an opener in SENA conditions for India, and he is four away from breaking the record of Gavaskar (nine centuries). He has levelled with Mohammed Azharuddin and Rishabh Pant (six centuries each) to have the joint fourth-most centuries by an Indian in SENA conditions. The record holder here is legendary Sachin Tendulkar (17), followed by Virat Kohli (12) and Dravid (10).

KL has a solid record in England, with 776 runs in 10 matches and 20 innings at an average of 40.84, with three centuries and a fifty. His best score is 149.

KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant put India on top

Coming to the match, at Tea, India were 298/4, with KL Rahul (120*) and Karun Nair (4*) unbeaten. Pant scored 118 runs in the second innings, his second ton in the match, and consolidated the innings with a crucial 195-run partnership with KL Rahul.

India started the second session at 153/3, with Pant (31*) and KL (72*) unbeaten. The duo launched a brilliant counter-attack against English bowling, taking them to their respective centuries, with Pant dismissed for 118 in 140 balls, with 15 fours and three sixes. India ended the first session at 153/3, with vice-captain Rishabh Pant (31*) and KL Rahul (72*) unbeaten.

Despite Carse striking early, removing Shubman for just eight and sinking India to 92/3, Team India managed to give themselves a solid platform to go all guns out blazing for the remainder of the match, but not without giving England some chances.

The final session on day three was cut short due to rain .Rahul was joined by skipper Shubman Gill, who was unbeaten on 6*. India ended at 90/2.