US And UK Warn Their Citizens In Qatar To 'Shelter In Place' Amid Iran Retaliation Threats
“Out of an abundance of caution we recommend American citizens shelter in place until further notice,” the US Embassy in Doha said in a statement.
Soon after, the UK Embassy followed with similar advice:“Following a US security alert for US nationals in Qatar, out of an abundance of caution, we recommend that British nationals in Qatar shelter in place until further notice.”
While neither embassy cited a specific threat, the coordinated messages have heightened public concern in a region already on edge due to the escalating Iran-Israel conflict.Iran issues warning to US
Iran's military on Monday (June 23) reiterated its threat to strike back, warning of“serious, unpredictable consequences” for the US following the recent attacks on its nuclear facilities. The latest warning echoes a growing chorus of Iranian officials vowing a firm response, deepening fears of a broader regional conflict.Qatar says situation 'stable'
Responding to the alerts, Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed Al Ansari sought to reassure residents.
"The security situation in the country remains stable," he said in a statement, noting that the embassy advisories did not indicate a specific threat.
“Qatar is ready to take all necessary measures to ensure the safety of its citizens and residents,” he added.Qatar hosts key US military base
Qatar is home to Al Udeid Air Base, the largest American military installation in the region and the forward headquarters of the US Central Command (CENTCOM). The base houses around 9,000 US troops and plays a critical role in operations across the Middle East.
Given its strategic location just across the Persian Gulf from Iran, Qatar is seen as a key player in any unfolding military dynamics.Spillover concerns in Bahrain
In neighbouring Bahrain, which hosts the US Navy's Fifth Fleet, the American embassy said it had“temporarily shifted a portion of its employees to local telework.” Bahraini authorities had already instructed most government employees to work from home“until further notice,” citing“regional circumstances.”Also Read | White House says Trump 'still interested' in Iran diplomacy
