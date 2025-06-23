India, Pakistan Issue Fresh Notams, Extend Closure Of Airspace For Each Other's Airlines

MENAFN - Live Mint) India, Pakistan - both nations have extended their NOTAMs (Notice to Airmen), closing their respective airspaces for each others' aircraft, including military flights till July 23.

Pakistan's previous restrictions on Indian aircraft were set to expire on June 24, which however, has now been extended.

The extension – for the third time in a row – comes over a month after the arch foes agreed to a ceasefire following the Pahalgam attack and India's Operation Sindoor that was launched in retaliation to it.

When Pakistan, India shut their airspaces in April, May

Tensions flared between India and Pakistan, following the deadly Pahalgam attack on April 22. In response, Pakistan closed its airspace to Indian aircraft on April 24, banning Indian airlines from flying over its territory for at least a month.

Days later, on April 30, India retaliated by shutting its skies to Pakistani aircraft and airlines. As the standoff continued, both nations decided on May 23 to extend the airspace restrictions by another month, keeping them in place until 5:29 am (IST) on June 24.

How does Pakistan airspace ban affect Indian flights?

With Pakistani airspace not available to them, several flights of Indian airlines are being impacted by longer durations, increased fuel burn.

Earlier this month, Air India CEO Campbell Wilson told that the ban has been adding to flying costs.

“The impact is significant but we have been able to sustain non-stop operations” to most destinations in North America and Europe, Air India Chief Executive Officer Campbell Wilson said in a Bloomberg TV interview.

“It'll certainly hit our bottomline," the Air India CEO added.

Campbell Wilson told Bloomberg that the airspace curbs have increased flying time for west-bound flights from India by an hour or so.

How conflicts between nations affect flights

Geopolitical strife has been complicating flying routes for airlines globally as they skirt conflict zones.

US intervention in the escalating conflict between Iran-Israel , has led to airlines avoiding the West Asian airspace. FlightRadar24, which tracks aircraft, noted that ever since hostilities between the decade-long foes became more intense on June 13, more than 3,000 flights are being cancelled per day in the region.

Airlines steer clear of airspace over Iran, Iraq

Airlines were also steering clear of airspace over Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Israel, as shown on the flight tracker's website. Instead, many have opted for alternate routes-either heading north over the Caspian Sea or south through Egypt and Saudi Arabia.