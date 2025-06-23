Jetblue Cancels All Flights To THIS Major US Airport, Offers Refunds To Affected Travelers
“To free aircraft for new routes, we've recently made the decision to end a small number of unprofitable flights including between Boston and Miami,” said Derek Dombrowski, JetBlue's director of corporate communications, in an email to the Miami Herald.Limited service ends, refunds offered
JetBlue had a relatively small footprint at MIA, operating just one or two daily flights between Miami and Boston.
Despite the limited service, the airline said its decision to exit the airport was based purely on financial performance.
“Travelers booked on canceled flights will have the option to fly via Fort Lauderdale or receive a full refund to their original form of payment,” Dombrowski added.Reallocation of resources
The move comes as JetBlue looks to optimise its network and improve financial performance by reallocating aircraft to more lucrative routes.
“We continually evaluate how our network is performing and make changes as needed,” Dombrowski said.Also Read | Israel-Iran conflict: THESE airlines to resume flights in Middle East region MIA notified on Friday
Greg Chin, communications director for the Miami-Dade Aviation Department, confirmed that JetBlue notified Miami International Airport of the change on Friday. He declined to provide further details during a phone call with the Miami Herald on Saturday.Service continues at nearby airports
Despite pulling out of MIA, JetBlue will maintain service between Boston and two nearby South Florida airports - Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and West Palm Beach.Also Read | Airlines halt Gulf flights as US enters Israel-Iran war
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Zebec Network Acquires Science Card, Expanding Mission-Driven Finance For Universities
- Polemos Launches $PLMS Token On MEXC And Uniswap, Advancing Web3 Gaming Infrastructure
- Founders Of Layerzero, SEI, Selini Capital, And Plume Back Hyper-Personalized AI Crypto Discovery Engine
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
- B2BROKER Welcomes Former Salesforce And Linkedin Executive Moustapha Abdel Sater As Chief Commercial Officer
- FBS Analysts Link Fed Signals To A Potential Crypto Comeback
CommentsNo comment