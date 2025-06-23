Delhi: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Banquet Hall In Motinagar, 24 Fire Tenders At The Spot

MENAFN - Live Mint) A massive fire broke out at a banquet hall near Delhi's Motinagar area on Monday, June 23. A Delhi Fire Services (DFS) official said at least 24 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

No casualties have been reported so far.

The DFS official said the fire department received a call at around 8.47 pm. Initially, 18 fire tenders were dispatched to the spot. Six more have been sent later on.

“We received a call regarding a fire at 8.47 pm at Golden Banquet Hall, opposite DLF Moti Nagar. A total of 24 fire tenders were rushed to the site,” the official said.

Visuals from the scene showed thick plumes of smoke billowing into the night sky as flames engulfed large portions of the banquet hall .

Efforts to douse the fire are still underway. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Ambulances and police teams have been deployed at the site as a precautionary measure.

Authorities have cordoned off the area to keep onlookers at a safe distance, and traffic movement on the adjoining road has been diverted.

The DFS said further investigation will be carried out once the flames are under control and cooling operations are complete.