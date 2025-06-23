Delhi: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Banquet Hall In Motinagar, 24 Fire Tenders At The Spot
No casualties have been reported so far.
The DFS official said the fire department received a call at around 8.47 pm. Initially, 18 fire tenders were dispatched to the spot. Six more have been sent later on.
“We received a call regarding a fire at 8.47 pm at Golden Banquet Hall, opposite DLF Moti Nagar. A total of 24 fire tenders were rushed to the site,” the official said.Also Read | Singapore-flagged cargo ship fire off the Kerala coast partially contained: DGS Also Read | Caught on camera: Hot air balloon crashes in Brazil, at least 8 killed | Watch
Visuals from the scene showed thick plumes of smoke billowing into the night sky as flames engulfed large portions of the banquet hall .
Efforts to douse the fire are still underway. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.
Ambulances and police teams have been deployed at the site as a precautionary measure.Also Read | Dubai fire: Massive blaze erupts in 67-storey building in Marina | Watch
Authorities have cordoned off the area to keep onlookers at a safe distance, and traffic movement on the adjoining road has been diverted.
The DFS said further investigation will be carried out once the flames are under control and cooling operations are complete.
