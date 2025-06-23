Northern Lights: When And Where To Watch Celestial Spectacle In US This Week

MENAFN - Live Mint) Stargazers across the northern United States are in for a rare treat as the northern lights are forecast to shine across the skies for three consecutive nights from June 23 to June 25. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA)'s Space Weather Prediction Centers said a series of minor solar radiation storms could lead to vibrant displays of aurora borealis.

According to a USA Today report, the forecast showed a slight chance of S1-level solar activity during this period and is caused by eruptive potential from multiple solar regions currently visible on the sun's surface.

Minor geomagnetic activity sparking auroras

The northern lights, according to the USA Today report, occur when charged particles from the sun collide with Earth's atmosphere near the magnetic poles. The intensity of these displays is measured on the Kp index which ranges from zero (quiet) to nine (extreme).

The NOAA, reportedly, has predicted a maximum reading of Kp 4, which falls in the moderate range, over the three-day period. The prediction means skywatchers in parts of the northern US could be treated to a pleasing aurora display, which will be visible farther from the polar regions than usual.

When and where to watch the aurora

The aurora is expected to be visible each night from June 23 to 25, with June 25 forecasted to be the strongest day. The activity on June 23 and June 24 is also predicted to reach Kp 4, so each night brings promising potential.

As per the report, weather permitting, people in northern parts of Washington, Idaho, Montana, North Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan will have the best chances of spotting the northern light .

Tips for viewing and capturing the aurora borealis from Earth

To get the best viewing experience, one should choose rural or remote areas with minimal light pollution. The darker the surroundings, the better will be the view.

How to photograph the northern lights

While witnessing auroras with the naked eye is the best, photographing them can be a great way to preserve the moment.

Here are some tips:

Turn on night mode: Lots of smartphones have this feature now. It lets you take long-exposure photos.

Steady your phone: Use a tripod or find a flat surface to keep your phone still and reduce blurriness.

Try manual settings (if your phone has them): Set the ISO to about 800-1600, exposure time for 10-20 seconds, and focus it to infinity.

FAQsWhen will the northern lights be visible?

Northern lights will be visible from June 23 to June 25, and activity will peak on June 25, according to NOAA.

Where can I see the auroras in the US?

Primarily in northern states like Washington, Idaho, Montana, North Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan.

What is the best time to watch?

After sunset and before sunrise, in areas with minimal light pollution.

Do I need special equipment to view the aurora?

No, just your eyes. Night mode smartphones or cameras can help capture stunning photos.